Napa County lists most common symptoms of COVID-19 among residents

Of the 1,581 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Napa County since March, 35% reported no symptoms, Napa County reported Wednesday. Their virus was discovered only through testing.
Of the majority who did have symptoms, the most common were a cough, 32%; fever, 32%; and headaches, 29%, the county said.
Other common symptoms were: loss of taste and smell, 27%; muscle ache, 25%; sore throat, 19%; chills, 16%; shortness of breath, 14%, and diarrhea, 12%.
New cases are continuing to be reported at a low level. There were six new confirmed cases on Wednesday, one more than on Tuesday.
Four people remained hospitalized. The death total since March remained at 13.
Napa County reports having COVID-19 testing capacity and availability this week. Test results are coming back within two to five days.
It’s important for Napa County to maintain high testing numbers in order to avoid business re-closures, the county said.
Testing times were available in Napa on Thursday, Sept. 17; and Friday, Sept. 18.
To sign up for a test, visit: projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.
