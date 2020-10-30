Napa County Local Assistance Center changing days of service for fire victims

Individuals, families, and business owners in Napa County affected by the 2020 Glass and Hennessey fires who are seeking support through the Napa County Local Assistance Center can still access in person services.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 31, the LAC will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays based on a decreased demand for services. The center, located at the St. Helena First Presbyterian Church, 1428 Spring St., will continue to provide "One Stop Information" for local, state, and federal recovery resources that may become available. The LAC has provided services to over 800 residents impacted by the recent Glass fire so far.

Services are still available in English and Spanish by appointment or through limited first come first served basis. The Center will now be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Residents seeking in person assistance at the LAC are reminded to wear a mask and practice physical distancing COVID-19 guidelines. To schedule an appointment, register through https://bit.ly/35HEnME.

If virtual assistance is preferred, individuals are encouraged to seek help through the “virtual Local Assistance Center” resources at www.readynapacounty.org or call 707-299-2190.