Napa County Local Assistance Center for wildfire victims to close

  • Updated
An fire victims assistance center at Napa County’s Health and Human Services South Campus will close on Monday. 

 J.L. Sousa, Register file photo

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17, Napa County’s Local Assistance Center will reduce hours from noon to 6 p.m., then close on Friday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. due to reduced demand, Napa County announced. 

Virtual assistance will remain available. Individuals can seek help through the “virtual Local Assistance Center” resources at www.readynapacounty.org or call 707-299-2190.

The center, located at the St. Helena First Presbyterian Church, 1428 Spring St., provided "One Stop Information" for local residents impacted by the Hennessey and Glass fires. The LAC has provided in person services to over 1,300 residents so far (Hennessey 256, Glass 1068).

FEMA will continue to provide in-person service at the First Presbyterian Church through Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

