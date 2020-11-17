Napa County Local Assistance Center for wildfire victims to close

An fire victims assistance center at Napa County’s Health and Human Services South Campus will close on Monday.
J.L. Sousa, Register file photo
REGISTER STAFF
Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17, Napa County’s Local Assistance Center will reduce hours from noon to 6 p.m., then close on Friday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. due to reduced demand, Napa County announced.
Virtual assistance will remain available. Individuals can seek help through the “virtual Local Assistance Center” resources at
www.readynapacounty.org or call 707-299-2190.
The center, located at the St. Helena First Presbyterian Church, 1428 Spring St., provided "One Stop Information" for local residents impacted by the Hennessey and Glass fires. The LAC has provided in person services to over 1,300 residents so far (Hennessey 256, Glass 1068).
FEMA will continue to provide in-person service at the First Presbyterian Church through Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Watch Now: Conservation Corps in Berryessa Highlands burn area Check out Napa Valley's new Welcome Center
Welcome Center
Linsey Gallagher and a guest at the new location at the Napa Valley Welcome Center.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Welcome Center
Besides free advice and information the Welcome Center also offers a boutique area. The Napa Valley Welcome Center moved to 1300 First St., within the First Street Napa complex.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Welcome center
The Napa Valley Welcome Center has relocated to First Street Napa, at 1300 First St. During an opening on Thursday, visitors were already finding their way to the new location.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Welcome Center
The Napa Valley Welcome Center is now located at 1300 First St., inside First Street Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Welcome center
Suzi Hubbard with Visit Napa Valley helps a caller at the new Napa Valley Welcome Center. Its now located within the First Street Napa complex.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Welcome Center
The Napa Valley Welcome Center is now located at 1300 First St., inside First Street Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Welcome Center
Besides free advice and information the Welcome Center also offers a boutique area. The Napa Valley Welcome Center moved to 1300 First St., within the First Street Napa complex.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Welcome Center
Besides free advice and information the Welcome Center also offers a boutique area. The Napa Valley Welcome Center moved to 1300 First St., within the First Street Napa complex.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Welcome Center
Besides free advice and information the Welcome Center also offers a boutique area. The Napa Valley Welcome Center moved to 1300 First St., within the First Street Napa complex.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Welcome Center
Besides free advice and information the Welcome Center also offers a boutique area. The Napa Valley Welcome Center moved to 1300 First St., within the First Street Napa complex.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Welcome center
Besides free advice and information the Welcome Center also offers a boutique area. The Napa Valley Welcome Center moved to 1300 First St., within the First Street Napa complex.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Welcome Center
Besides free advice and information the Welcome Center also offers a boutique area. The Napa Valley Welcome Center moved to 1300 First St., within the First Street Napa complex.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Welcome Center
Besides free advice and information the Welcome Center also offers a boutique area. The Napa Valley Welcome Center moved to 1300 First St., within the First Street Napa complex.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Welcome center
Besides free advice and information, the relocated welcome center also offers a boutique area.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Welcome Center
Besides free advice and information the Welcome Center also offers a boutique area. The Napa Valley Welcome Center moved to 1300 First St., within the First Street Napa complex.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Welcome Center
The Napa Valley Welcome Center moved to 1300 First St., within the First Street Napa complex.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Welcome center
Besides free advice and information the Welcome Center also offers a boutique area. The Napa Valley Welcome Center moved to 1300 First St., within the First Street Napa complex.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
The COVID-19 pandemic led Napans to take up all kinds of new hobbies and projects. Some locals got into sourdough bread baking. Others got hoo…
Kohl’s and Chick-fil-A fans: Napa has good news for you. The city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant should open on Soscol Avenue at Gasser Drive …
Officially known as Stanly Ranch, the luxury resort and residential community, said to cost $250 million to $275 million, is located south of …
The streets, front yards and houses may look similar to those elsewhere in Napa, even those just a few hundred yards away. But more than a doz…
Napa Valley restaurants, already battered by a year of COVID-19 restrictions, three devastating wildfires and a near drying-up of all internat…
Hundreds of PG&E workers based out of the utility's St. Helena microsite are providing desperately needed support for local businesses.
St. Helena High School alum Madelyn Decker has had a horrendous few months, first losing her home in the Glass Fire and then suffering major b…
Bikers awaiting the day they can ride an uninterrupted, completed Napa Valley Vine Trail from the Vallejo ferry terminal to Calistoga will hav…
Next spring Napa Pipe could finally see construction activity, though initial work will be adding infrastructure and not erecting a Costco and homes.
The pending placement in a rural Napa neighborhood of a 76-year-old man deemed a sexually violent predator has rallied his Coombsville neighbo…
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.