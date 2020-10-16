 Skip to main content
Napa County Local Assistance Center relocates to St. Helena
Napa County Local Assistance Center relocates to St. Helena

The county’s Local Assistance Center is moving to St. Helena to be closer to those affected by the recent fires, officials say.

Starting on Saturday, Oct. 17, the center will be located at St. Helena First Presbyterian Church at 1428 Spring St. The center is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days per week.

The center will continue to be a one-stop location for information on local, state and federal disaster assistance resources for affected homeowners and businesses. Services are available in English and Spanish by appointment or through limited first-come, first-served basis.

To schedule an appointment, please register through bit.ly/2T0AwVc  or call (707) 299-2190.

If virtual assistance is preferred, individuals are encouraged to seek help through the “virtual Local Assistance Center” resources at readynapacounty.org or call (707) 299-2190.

