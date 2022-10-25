Napa County looking at how to run county fire services

Napa County has an important decision to make on the fire front — whether to stick with a 90-year arrangement that has Cal Fire run the county fire department — or do the job itself.

It’s too big a decision to make quickly. The county is carrying out its Long Range Fire Department Master Plan, which should be finished next spring.

One issue is how to run the fire department for the rural county outside of cities, with its five full-time stations and nine volunteer fire companies.

“We encourage the (county) Board of Supervisors to now begin the steps of studying the feasibility of creating a county-run fire department as an option for better local control,” the Napa County Farm Bureau recently wrote to the county.

Tony Martinez of Cal Fire has been a firefighter in Napa County for 29 years. He is with Cal Fire Local 2881.

“I strongly believe that my colleagues and I are best suited to serve this community for the next 90 years and beyond,” Martinez said.

All of this played out last week before the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

Since 1932, the county has contracted with Cal Fire to run the Napa County Fire Department. Cal Fire provides administration, fire protection, volunteer firefighter program management, fire prevention, vehicle extraction, basic life support, dispatching and other services.

If there is a rural wildfire, house fire or accident, the Napa County Fire Department responds. The department contracts with St. Helena and Calistoga to provide fire response in those Upvalley cities.

To be clear, no matter what happens with the Napa County Fire Department, Cal Fire would still be involved fighting wildfires such as the Glass and Atlas fires. Cal Fire would still respond to wildfires in the State Responsibility Area that covers much of Napa County.

Throughout California, Cal Fire fights wildfires on about 31 million acres within the State Responsibility Area.

Napa County had Ralph Andersen & Associates look at potential labor costs of establishing a county-run Napa County Fire Department. That would mean replacing Cal Fire employees with county-hired workers.

Personnel costs under Cal Fire are an estimated $15.7 million annually. The cost if Napa County hired the employees would be $21.1 million, or $5.4 million more, the study concluded.

That’s because Cal Fire’s salary and benefit costs are the lowest in the labor market, the study said. The analysis looked at fire departments in surrounding areas to calculate what local costs negotiated with a union would likely be.

Napa County Fire Department has 61 full-time staff and 15 seasonal firefighters contracted through Cal Fire. Additionally, it is served by 200 volunteers. The county owns six rural fire stations and Cal Fire owns 13 stations.

One possibility is to stick with Cal Fire running the Napa County Fire Department, only with still more services. The county could pay more for such things as advanced life support, fire investigation services, land use planning, bulldozing staffing and helicopter staffing, a county report said.

The Fire Department Master Plan is being prepared by AP Triton. It will include an evaluation of current needs, community risk assessment and potential future delivery models.

The Board of Supervisors in April agreed to pay AP Triton $65,000 through December to do the master plan, with an automatic annual renewal.

“Recent catastrophic fires in Napa County and the popularity of our community bringing countless visitors to our majestic valley have influenced the need to ensure that our fire protection services are able to provide the highest level of service possible,” a county report said.

Twenty-nine of California’s 58 counties have cooperative agreements of some type with Cal Fire, including Napa County. Various cities and fire protection districts also have agreements.

Neighboring Solano County does not contract with Cal Fire to run county fire services. In that case, the county has rural fire districts — Cordelia, Montezuma, Suisun and Vacaville — with their own boards.