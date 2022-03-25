Napa County looking at senior transportation

Local advocates want to increase the ways Napa County seniors who are unable to drive can reach such destinations as doctor appointments.

For years, surveys have been done locally to find out the problems seniors face. Transportation has consistently been a leader.

"As a county, we have to look at that and figure out what to do,” said Mary Palmer, who is on the county Commission on Aging.

The Napa Countywide Senior Transportation Forum on Thursday at the Yountville Community Center was a start. About 40 people attended, from elected officials to nonprofit workers to hospital leaders.

Some programs already exist. The Napa Valley Transportation Authority runs the Vine bus system. It runs the VineGo paratransit system. It offers a taxi scrip program within the city of Napa.

These types of options don’t meet the needs of all seniors, said Julia Orr, executive director of Molly’s Angels. Some seniors are very fragile, and it is difficult for them to wait for a bus.

Uber and Lyft are possibilities. But Orr said some seniors are slow-moving and don't remember which car dropped them off.

Molly’s Angels offers what she called “door-through-door” service, doing such things as making certain a senior can enter their destination without tripping. The nonprofit provided 4,274 rides last year.

But Molly’s Angels has a limited number of volunteer drivers. Orr said there is one driver for Calistoga.

“We see an increasing demand for our transportation,” Orr said. “That’s my concern — how do we get ahead of that wave that is coming?”

Also, children are leaving Napa County because of the high cost of living, she said. Family support is breaking down.

Some steps could be simple. Sanam Movassaghi of Adventist Health St. Helena asked that all the available senior transportation options be listed in one place.

“We have all these wonderful services here….But they’re all in different pockets, so there not all on one piece of paper I can take to all my nursing stations and say, ‘These are all the transportation options we have in Napa,’” she said.

Other tasks could prove more difficult. Among them are finding out the needs of seniors who are more isolated, who might be shy about depending on friends for rides, whose needs are basically unknown.

“If we don’t know what the issue is, how in the world will we ever find some solutions?” said Heather Stanton of the county Commission on Aging.

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority will try to find out. It proposes to hire a consultant later this year for a study looking at popular destinations for seniors and those with disabilities and identifying transportation gaps.

Outreach for the study is to include trying to find those seniors who are slipping through the cracks of today’s transportation system.

Napa County is one of nine Bay Area counties included in the Association of Bay Area Governments and Metropolitan Transportation Commission. But Supervisor Diane Dillon said Napa has a smaller population than its Bay Area counterparts.

"I hope when you are looking for solutions, you will look at counties that are more like ours," she said. "And we are least like the majority of the Bay Area," she said.

She compared Napa County to non-Bay Area counties such as Mendocino and Yolo.

Thursday’s Senior Transportation Forum was basically 40 people sitting around several tables set up in a square and brainstorming for an hour-and-a-half. It looks to be one step on a longer journey.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

