Napa County looking at using reserves, freezing vacancies to balance budget

Napa County is preparing a half-billion-dollar budget that despite a battering from the COVID-19-related economic downturn includes no layoffs.
The county projects receiving $20 million less in general fund tax revenues for the 2020-21 fiscal year beginning in July than predicted in January. Shelter-at-home orders to stop the spread of the pandemic are taking a toll.
On Monday, the county Board of Supervisors opened the first budget hearings to have a degree of belt-tightening drama since the Great Recession. A selective hiring freeze is among the steps the county is taking.
Still, neither firings nor furloughs are part of the county’s plan.
“We are fortunate Napa County has always been frugal, even when things were good,” County Executive Officer Minh Tran said. “We always try to save money for a rainy day. And yes, it is raining.”
Napa County provides a range of services, from the District Attorney’s Office to libraries to rural road maintenance to elections to health and social services. It also oversees land use in rural areas for world-famous wine country.
The county’s overall budget is to be $505 million. Some of the spending is predetermined, such as delivering an array of health and social services programs on behalf of California. Supervisor Ryan Gregory said part of the county’s job is being a “branch office of the state.”
Supervisors have much more control over the county’s general fund. That’s where much of Monday’s budget session discussion centered.
The 2020-21 general fund is forecast to have $195.1 million in revenues and $207.4 million in spending after various budget-cutting steps, such as the hiring freeze. That leaves a gap of about $12.3 million.
Part of that gap is to be filled by a $7.7 million carryover from this year’s budget in a routine budget move.
But the remaining $4.6 million is to come from the county’s fiscal uncertainty assignment, which provides cash flow to buffer the timing of revenues and expenses. The remaining $14.1 million for fiscal uncertainties would be $7.8 million below the county’s preferred level based on the budget size.
“We’re balancing our budget based on reserves,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.
While he didn’t oppose doing so in the COVID-19 situation, neither did he want to see this approach become a habit. Revenues are dropping 5.9% from this fiscal year, but expenses are dropping only 2%, he said.
“That structurally is not a good balance,” Pedroza said. “This is how counties and other special agencies have structural deficits that get extended into years.”
Napa County also has a general reserve fund that is savings for emergencies, such as flood, fire, earthquakes — and pandemics. The county has taken $4.1 million from its reserves to address the COVID-19 situation, leaving $25.9 million, below the county’s target of $30.5 million.
The county Health and Human Services Agency has a proposed $128.5 million budget that is outside of the general fund. That is $4.1 million more than in 2019-20, with $2.1 million being offset by state and federal revenues and $2 million from a fund balance. Thirty-eight positions are being held vacant due to the hiring freeze, a county presentation said.
Department goals include responding quickly and appropriately to the COVID-19 pandemic, the presentation said.
