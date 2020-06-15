Napa County looking at using reserves, freezing vacancies to balance budget

Supervisors have much more control over the county’s general fund. That’s where much of Monday’s budget session discussion centered.

The 2020-21 general fund is forecast to have $195.1 million in revenues and $207.4 million in spending after various budget-cutting steps, such as the hiring freeze. That leaves a gap of about $12.3 million.

Part of that gap is to be filled by a $7.7 million carryover from this year’s budget in a routine budget move.

But the remaining $4.6 million is to come from the county’s fiscal uncertainty assignment, which provides cash flow to buffer the timing of revenues and expenses. The remaining $14.1 million for fiscal uncertainties would be $7.8 million below the county’s preferred level based on the budget size.

“We’re balancing our budget based on reserves,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.

While he didn’t oppose doing so in the COVID-19 situation, neither did he want to see this approach become a habit. Revenues are dropping 5.9% from this fiscal year, but expenses are dropping only 2%, he said.

“That structurally is not a good balance,” Pedroza said. “This is how counties and other special agencies have structural deficits that get extended into years.”