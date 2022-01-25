Napa County looks at a future with COVID-19

Napa County is preparing to deal with COVID-19 for the long run, though the unknowns associated with potential, future variants cloud the picture.

Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, spoke before the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. She doesn’t see a COVID-19-free future anytime soon.

“In terms of whether there are going to be more variants, there will be,” she said. “Probably what’s going to happen is we will see much milder disease…And there are going to be a few people who are at risk for complications of hospitalization and death.”

Possibly there will be yearly vaccinations, as is done with influenza, she said.

She described the prevention “toolbox.” Tools include masking, physical distancing, vaccinations, staying home when sick, improved indoor ventilation, increased therapeutics, testing and, when necessary, isolation and quarantine.

Each layer has imperfections. Taken together, they provide more protection, she said.

“At this point, this is probably what’s going to be happening going forward as we ride more COVID-variant waves,” she said. “This is the toolbox.”

The toolbox doesn’t include the lockdown imposed in the initial spring 2020 stage of the pandemic, when all but “essential” businesses such as food markets closed.

“At this point, it’s going to be the choice of individuals,” Relucio said. “For people who choose not to get vaccinated, they put themselves at risk, and they put others at risk. We don’t see there are going to be any more shutdowns.”

Meanwhile, there is the current, Omicron-driven wave that the county is experiencing.

The most recent weekly new case count was 1,470, double the high during the winter 2021 surge. The county on Tuesday reported another 336 new cases. Relucio reported 22 known workplace outbreaks, 22 known congregate setting outbreaks and seven known school outbreaks.

“My staff does believe a lot of the outbreak reporting has been underreported, partly because there’s just an overwhelming amount of work going on in the schools,” she said.

Demand for COVID-19 testing has gone up, but there have been snags beyond long lines. The county's state-contracted testing site had a Monday afternoon closure and canceled 50 appointments because of an Omicron-related staffing shortage.

The county reported 151.8 new COVID-19 cases daily per 100,000 residents averaged over seven days.

To put that in perspective, recall the now-defunct color code the state used a year ago. Colors were yellow, orange, red and purple, with green the best and purple the worst. Purple meant limiting restaurants, winery tasting rooms and fitness centers to outdoor use and limiting retail stores to 25% capacity, among other restrictions.

Napa County during the last week of January 2021 was in what Relucio then called the "deep purple" tier. The main reason was it had 56.2 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 100,000 residents, about a third of today's total.

Key differences between then and now are the milder Omicron variant and the availability of vaccines. More cases haven't translated to a proportional rise in people with COVID-19 in local hospitals. Tuesday's number was 25, compared to the pandemic peak of 26 during the winter 2021 surge.

The worst of today's Omicron wave in Napa County might be about over — with the emphasis on "might."

“It’s possible we could have peaked last week,” Relucio said. “But there are so many cases in the queue, we are behind in processing….we’ll probably find out in a couple of weeks that we peaked last week.”

Relucio said COVID-19 case reporting may transition to reporting hospitalizations, deaths and outbreaks, much as is done with influenza. This isn’t official yet, but there are early conversations in the public health community.

With talk a year ago of eradicating COVID-19 now gone, county supervisors were left to ponder what might come next.

“This thing is mutating, and it’s changing,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said. “It has done it, and it’ll to continue to do that. It’s going to be something we have to live with for the next while and we’re working through it.”

