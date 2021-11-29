 Skip to main content
Recreation

Napa County looks at Berryessa Point resort redevelopment

Berryessa Point

Napa County has released a request-for-proposals to redevelop and run Berryessa Point resort, pictured above.

 Courtesy of Napa County and Ragatz Realty

There’s still a chance for somebody to get in on the hoped-for Lake Berryessa resort renaissance.

Napa County in October decided to negotiate with Sun Communities to redevelop and run Spanish Flat, Steele Canyon and Monticello Shores resorts.

But that’s not the end of the story.

The county has also decided to seek a concessionaire for the Berryessa Point resort that now sits closed, its infrastructure removed a decade ago.

On Oct. 19, the county Board of Supervisors voted to have Ragatz Realty seek eligible bidders to redevelop and run a Berryessa Point resort. The county and firm recently released the request for proposals.

“Berryessa Point is a self-contained and prime waterfront property on the west side of the lake,” the marketing material says.

Proposals are due by Dec. 20. Respondents are to describe what services they plan to offer, such as boat launch, boat slips and storage, lodging, rentals, retail and food.

The county’s schedule calls for the concession award to be approved by March 15.

At 55 acres, Berryessa Point is small for a Lake Berryessa resort. It appeared to require extensive civil engineering reconstruction. An initial feasibility analysis assumed development potential to be fairly limited, perhaps 100 sites for RV and tent camping and cabins and about 50 boat slips, an October county report said.

“However, it is a beautiful site in a prominent location, for which expressions of developer/operator interest have recently been received,” the report said.

Berryessa Point was originally called Berryessa Marina Resort. The county Board of Supervisors in March 1959 approved a deal with seven Napa County businessmen to develop it.

This was soon after the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation had finished building 300-foot-high Monticello Dam over Putah Creek to form Lake Berryessa. The county agreed to manage the seven resorts planned for the federally-owned shoreline.

Berryessa Marina in its initial 1959 form was to cost $300,000 to develop. By 1982, it had 70 tent sites, 43 RV hookups, a grassy picnic area with iron barbecues for 75 visitors, a grocery store and 12-lane launch ramp, according to past newspaper reports.

By the mid-2000s, the Bureau of Reclamation had decided to reshape the seven Lake Berryessa resorts. It removed infrastructure from Berryessa Marina and four other resorts a decade ago so they could be rebuilt from scratch by new concessionaires.

But the resort revival effort by the Bureau of Reclamation stalled. Napa County in 2020 agreed to help. The county planned to start with Spanish Flat, Steele Canyon and Monticello Shores, with Berryessa Point and possibly Putah Canyon to come later.

Now it has moved Berryessa Point to the list of resorts that could be done sooner.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

