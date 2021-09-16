Napa County looks at Meadowood resort rebuild

Napa County and Meadowood Napa Valley have begun hammering out terms to streamline the rebuilding of the luxury resort areas damaged in the Glass Fire.

The Glass Fire burned through part of the resort at about 1 a.m. Sept. 28, 2020, causing what owners previously said was $100 million in damage. Among the structures lost were the clubhouse that was home to a three-star Michelin restaurant and 50 rooms.

Meadowood reopened to members in May and hotel guests in August, with cottages, pools, tennis courts, terrace café and other features available. But it still faces recovering from the fire.

“Meadowood’s owners are committed to rebuilding the property better than it was ever before,” said Chris Birdwell on behalf of the resort. “Today is the first step to making that commitment a reality.”

On Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors endorsed the broad outlines of a proposed development agreement between the county and Meadowood.

This is only a first step. County officials said the actual agreement could go before the county Planning Commission in October or November and the Board of Supervisors in December or January.