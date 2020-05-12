Napa County looks at next COVID-19 recovery step

Criteria include hospital surge capacity, the ability to detect and isolate COVID-19 cases, testing capacity and the ability to protect vulnerable populations. Qualifying counties can have no more than one COVID-19 case per 10,000 people over the past 14 days.

Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, must certify the Stage 2 variance documents. The Board of Supervisors must support submitting the documents to the state for review. County officials said the Board of Supervisors could take up the variance any day.

“We need to explain to the state why we are ready and why we are responsible,” county Health and Human Services Agency Director Jennifer Yasumoto said.

The state recommends that counties wanting a variance also submit a COVID-19 containment plan. Napa County will do so to demonstrate it can handle more cases and keep the public safe.

“Because one of the things that will happen as we open up our economy, we will see an increase in cases,” Yasumoto said. “That is just a logical consequence of more people being out and about.”

Butte and El Dorado counties as of Tuesday afternoon were the only two counties to have variance documents posted on the state Department of Public Health website.