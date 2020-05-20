Napa County looks at wine country growth

Several supervisors mentioned working with the cities to locate housing within their boundaries, as opposed to on agricultural land.

“I think it’s that relationship is really going to allow us to build the next Napa,” Pedroza said.

Commissioner Andrew Mazotti talked about potential difficulties. He works for Zapolski Real Estate Group, which is developing commercial property in downtown Napa.

He questioned whether the community deep down really wants more housing. People say they support affordable housing, until they learn 50 affordable units are proposed in their neighborhood, he said.

“The community has to be OK with us building housing and then we will figure out a way to get it done,” Mazotti said.

Right now, nothing will pencil out unless it’s a large-scale development, which takes large pieces of land, which is contrary to what Napa County’s agricultural preserve is all about, Mazotti said. He instead advocated vertical development in the cores of the cities.

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said the county needs to repay cities for taking housing that otherwise would have to be built in unincorporated areas.