Napa County looks for ways to balance housing, ag preservation

“Affordable housing is a priority, as is land preservation,” Daniels wrote. “Thus, public and private funding for both priorities is needed.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Daniels’ presentation on Thursday was followed by a question-and-answer session. Sandy Elles, a Jack L. Davies Fund board member, said key takeaways were that everyone needs to work together on agricultural preservation and housing issues and that there is no single answer.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday expressed concern about that proposed, eight-year state housing mandate of 3,523 new Napa County homes. Each city and the unincorporated county is assigned part of the total, as is done in counties throughout California.

“This will arguably be the toughest cycle we’ve faced yet, stressing our city limits and ag preserve more than ever,” county Supervisor Ryan Gregory said.

Gregory is among those who participated in Thursday's forum. He pointed out to the virtual gathering that local jurisdictions are already cooperating on housing issues, with Napa County, the city of Napa, American Canyon and Yountville forming a subregion for their state housing mandates.

“It’s a way to pool our (mandate) numbers among ourselves, instead of each being left on our own,” Gregory said on Friday.