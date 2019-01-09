Try 1 month for 99¢

A metal grate deck was installed last week to improve riding conditions over a temporary bridge on Partrick Road in west Napa installed after the 2014 earthquake.

The new grate replaces a plank surface that caused a clatter and was forever needing maintenance.

Napa County has applied to get a $2.5 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to build a permanent new bridge. The quake shook loose stone blocks in the bridge's foundation.

The county paid $63,732 in 2014 for the prefabricated steel bridge that sits on top of the damaged span. 

The bridge is located a mile west of the city of Napa's boundary. It serves several wineries and more than two dozen residences.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.