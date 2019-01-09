A metal grate deck was installed last week to improve riding conditions over a temporary bridge on Partrick Road in west Napa installed after the 2014 earthquake.
The new grate replaces a plank surface that caused a clatter and was forever needing maintenance.
Napa County has applied to get a $2.5 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to build a permanent new bridge. The quake shook loose stone blocks in the bridge's foundation.
The county paid $63,732 in 2014 for the prefabricated steel bridge that sits on top of the damaged span.
The bridge is located a mile west of the city of Napa's boundary. It serves several wineries and more than two dozen residences.