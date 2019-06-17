Napa transportation list.

Here are some transportation projects being looked at through 2050:

- Extend Trower Avenue east to Big Ranch Road in Napa, $12.5 million.

- Reconfigure northbound Highway 29 offramp at Lincoln Avenue and modify Lincoln/California intersection in Napa, $6.5 million.

- Elevate Highway 29 over Trower Avenue in Napa, $35.8 million.

- Modify Jefferson/Imola intersection in Napa, $3.6 million.

- Widen and restripe Solano/Redwood intersection in Napa, $900,000.

- Modify Lincoln/Soscol intersection with right turn lanes in Napa, $900,000.

- Widen Jefferson/Imola intersection in Napa, $3.5 million.

- Make Soscol Junction improvements, $40 million.

- Build a Highway 29 interchange at Airport Boulevard, $69 million.

- Widen Highway 29 to six lanes from Airport Boulevard to Highway 37, $69 million.

- Make all local bus service operate every 30 minutes on weekdays, $11.9 million.

- Start bus service to SMART trains, $5.6 million.

- Build a bus transfer center at Napa Valley College, $1.2 million.

- Extend Oak Avenue from Mitchell Drive to Grayson Avenue in St. Helena, $3.5 million.

- Build a West Connector from Green Island Road industrial area to Eucalyptus Drive, American Canyon, $18 million.

- Extend Newell Drive from Donaldson Way to South Kelly Road in American Canyon, $41.8 million.

- Widen Eucalyptus Drive, American Canyon, $7.8 million.

- Add Sunday bus service, $6 million.