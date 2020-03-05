Napa County makes plans in case a coronavirus case is diagnosed here

No one in Napa County is currently suffering from illness linked to the novel coronavirus, but local authorities said they are keeping up preparations for an appearance of the fast-spreading and still little-understood disease as the U.S. death toll reached 11 on Wednesday.
As of Thursday, the county was not reporting any active cases of the disease or investigations of potential coronavirus-caused illnesses. But as the number of California’ confirmed cases reaches 53 and the state has reported its first fatality connected to the disease, Napa County is maintaining the same observation system it has had in place since two patients from an overseas cruise ship were treated in Napa last month, according to public health officer Dr. Karen Relucio.
“We’ve had our emergency operations center for three weeks at least, mainly because we need to continue the work of disease containment, including case finding, contact tracing, and isolation of cases and quarantines of exposed cases,” she said Tuesday night.
Relucio spoke a day before health officials confirmed the death of a 71-year-old man who tested positive after returning from a San Francisco-to-Mexico cruise. That death was the nation’s first linked to the coronavirus outside of Washington state, where 10 people have succumbed to the disease, including several residents of a nursing home in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland.
In response, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in response to the threat from the new virus. In Washington, D.C., the Democratic-controlled House passed an $8.3 billion measure to battle the outbreak, with Senate passage expected Thursday.
A Nixle alert released Wednesday evening by Napa County stated the appearance of coronavirus cases in California is shifting the county’s focus from containing the disease to limiting its effects on public health should it reappear – and, for the first time, announced the possibility of canceling public events and closing schools should residents fall ill.
“As of this message, we do not have any local confirmed cases in Napa County. But the situation in the United States is rapidly evolving,” Relucio said in the county statement, which emphasized a majority of illnesses linked to COVID-19 have produced lesser symptoms similar to a cold or flu.
Two people exposed to the coronavirus have been treated in Napa County thus far – both of them American passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off the coast of Japan. Those patients had been evacuated to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield before entering Queen of the Valley Medical Center Feb. 17. One of the patients tested positive for the virus and was sent to a hospital in Spokane, Washington, while the other tested negative and was sent back to Travis to complete a quarantine.
Tuesday evening, Relucio described forced cancellations as a “last resort” to be used only if preventing mass gatherings becomes the only way to stop the disease’s spread.
At a meeting with county health staff earlier in the day, officials with Office of Education and local school districts agreed that any closures would be carried out on a campus-by-campus basis if a student or faculty member at a certain school is diagnosed, according to county education Superintendent Barbara Nemko. An affected school would remain closed and its buildings disinfected for two weeks, she said.
For now, county educators advise families to err on the side of caution and keep home any children showing cold or cough symptoms. “If you’re coughing or sneezing,” stay home and self-quarantine,” Nemko said Thursday.
At least two student theatrical productions will open this week as scheduled: Vintage High School’s presentation of “West Side Story,” which opens Thursday in the District Auditorium, and a St. Helena High production of “Newsies” that debuts Friday. In addition, all sporting events involving local public schools are going on this week as planned, Nemko said.
Napa Valley College has moved to the first, preparatory stage of its emergency plan for disease outbreaks, according to spokesperson Holly Dawson. As part of the plan, the college is evaluating what alternative instruction methods it may use in case students and professors are asked to stay home as a precaution, or if campuses are shut down for an extended period, she said in an email.
No NVC-sponsored educational trips or tours have been scrapped over coronavirus fears, and three summer trips organized by the college remain on the schedule, said Dawson.
Government agencies in the U.S. have been far more measured in curtailing school and work activities compared to authorities abroad, where the new virus has caused at least 3,200 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. The original outbreak led Chinese authorities to lock down its epicenter, the city of Wuhan, for more than a month, while Italy has responded by shutting schools and universities nationwide into mid-March and keeping fans away from sporting events until the first week of April.
Earlier, health and education officials in Napa County detailed their plans for monitoring possible cases and responding to an outbreak of the disease, which first erupted in the Hubei province of China and has spread to Japan, South Korea, Italy and other countries as well as the U.S.
Information about potentially high-risk travelers and the countries they have visited flows from the federal level to state and local agencies, according to Relucio – starting with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which forwards lists of travelers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The data is passed to the state Department of Public Health and then to county health departments, she said.
“If someone came back from Hubei (the Chinese province where the first cases and deaths were reported), they would be considered a high-risk traveler; those people would be put under mandatory quarantine and monitored daily,” said Relucio.
Recent travelers considered to be “medium” risk – such as those who have visited other regions of China – would be asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days and monitor their temperature, contacting county public health staff at least twice weekly. Napa County has dealt with fewer than 10 such cases thus far, according to Relucio.
In the absence of a declared emergency in the Napa Valley, Relucio of the county health department advised caution and preparedness, as well as commonsense health habits. “Step up your hygiene game,” she said. “Stay home when you’re sick, and stay away from sick people. Wash your hands.”
Relucio also recommended that residents arrange to telecommute during a health emergency if possible, and to keep additional supplies of food and medicine beforehand.
“I wouldn’t treat it differently from any other emergency we’ve gone through lately, including fires, power shutoffs, earthquakes – and now COVID-19,” she said.
Within the Napa Valley Unified School District, schools will provide printed materials to remind students and staff about disease prevention measures and hygiene, and campuses will be provided supplies of sanitary wipes and more hand sanitizer dispensers, according to district spokesperson Stacy Rollo. In addition, custodial workers will prioritize frequently sanitizing oft-handled fixtures such as desks, countertops and door handles.
