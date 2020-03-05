Napa County makes plans in case a coronavirus case is diagnosed here

Tuesday evening, Relucio described forced cancellations as a “last resort” to be used only if preventing mass gatherings becomes the only way to stop the disease’s spread.

At a meeting with county health staff earlier in the day, officials with Office of Education and local school districts agreed that any closures would be carried out on a campus-by-campus basis if a student or faculty member at a certain school is diagnosed, according to county education Superintendent Barbara Nemko. An affected school would remain closed and its buildings disinfected for two weeks, she said.

For now, county educators advise families to err on the side of caution and keep home any children showing cold or cough symptoms. “If you’re coughing or sneezing,” stay home and self-quarantine,” Nemko said Thursday.

At least two student theatrical productions will open this week as scheduled: Vintage High School’s presentation of “West Side Story,” which opens Thursday in the District Auditorium, and a St. Helena High production of “Newsies” that debuts Friday. In addition, all sporting events involving local public schools are going on this week as planned, Nemko said.