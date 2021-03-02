Napa County makes the move to red, easing COVID restrictions on businesses, gatherings

‘It’s a good sort of mistake we made,” Gregory said.

To be in the red tier, a county must have between four and seven new cases of COVID-19 daily per 100,000 people averaged over seven days. Napa County has 8.8 new cases, but this falls to 5.9 when adjusted by the state for high testing rates.

Also, a county must have a positive test rate of between 5% and 8%. Napa County’s rate is 2.3%.

Finally, a county must have an equity positive test rate of between 5.3% and 8% to show disadvantaged neighborhoods aren’t disproportionately affected. Napa County’s rate is 3.8%.

But Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza doesn't want to stop at red. He asked Relucio how soon the county might be able to reach orange, if case numbers keep dropping.

Relucio said the county must stay in red for three weeks. She saw the possibility that the county could move to orange by the end of March.

On the COVID-19 vaccine front, the county reported that 48,715 doses had been administered as of Feb. 26. That’s 15% of the 327,000 doses needed to cover everyone who lives and works in the county. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses.