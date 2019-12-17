Napa County is preparing 2020 wish lists with proposed items ranging from more help dealing with public safety power shutoffs to ensuring the library can still make plenty of e-books available.
The lists aren’t for Santa, but rather the state and federal governments. The county will give the lists when finished to its lobbyists.
Napa County won’t ask for the moon with its legislative platforms. Supervisor Diane Dillon said the aim is to have the lists as tight as possible “and not have the proverbial Christmas tree of wishes.”
On Monday, the county’s legislative subcommittee of Dillon and Supervisor Ryan Gregory honed the items on the draft lists.
One new section involves public safety power shutoffs. Pacific Gas & Electric on multiple occasions this fall turned off power to tens of thousands of county residents during windy, red-flag weather to avoid having falling power lines spark wildfires.
Napa County wants regulations requiring utilities to provide detailed information of areas to be affected by pending shutoffs and maps of circuits to be shut off. It wants utilities to do more for residents facing medical challenges and other vulnerabilities.
Plus, the county wants cellphones to keep working. That means keeping cell towers in action.
“The length of (public safety power shutoffs) will almost always exceed the battery backup capabilities of cell towers and generators, which increases public safety risks for both residents and first responders,” the draft platforms said.
Next year, the state will likely consider requiring cell towers to have 72-hour power backups, said Alex Pader, a field representative for state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, at the subcommittee meeting.
Napa County also wants to make sure library patrons can check out the latest e-books. Major publishers are restricting e-book and e-audiobook access by libraries, including embargoes on the sale of new titles and prices as much as five times what consumers pay, the draft federal platform said.
“Support federal actions to encourage open and accessible internet content, including e-books and e-audiobooks,” it said.
Napa County could begin discussions with the state to bring affordable housing to state-owned lands in the county. But Gregory wants the lower, flat 20 acres of Skyline Wilderness Park being eyed by the state to be off-limits.
Gregory said he went to the 20 acres in June for a bike event. A horse event and a Boy Scouts event were also taking place there.
“That whole space was filled,” Gregory said, adding the state seems to view the land as a big, empty field.
Residents Chris Benz and Jim Wilson asked the subcommittee to address climate change in the platforms. Speaking on behalf of Schools for Climate Action, Wilson talked of possible, future state legislation to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.
“The kids have done the math and they are demanding that we provide a 10-percent cut per year,” said Wilson, an adult representative of the group.
Wilson raised the scenario of Napa County being hit by as “tsunami of heat” that affects grape-growing conditions and human ecology. Students in the group want recognition of ecological and climatic emergencies of “existential proportions,” he said.
The county will try to come up with some climate change language for the draft platforms that meshes with its own, still developing climate action plan, perhaps advocating for legislation that could help bring money for local actions.
“It seems to be a major glaring omission not to have anything in there right now,” Gregory said.
Lake Berryessa recreation, the Napa County Airport, veteran services, pest control, Medi-Cal reform, mental health systems and cyber security are among the other topics that could be in the legislative platforms.
The subcommittee will continue working on the draft legislative platforms on Dec. 23. The Board of Supervisors is to consider the platforms on Jan. 7. Items in the platforms must be passed unanimously by the Board.
