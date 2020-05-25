Napa County mansion with colorful history seeks to become cafe

A Napa County Victorian house with a notable history – an 1891 murder in it led to California’s last public hanging – could see new life as a cafe with wine tasting.
The county Planning Commission last Wednesday endorsed the proposal by Vinum Cellars for the Greenwood mansion in the airport industrial area. Next, the idea will go to the county Board of Supervisors.
A cafe would be an important and sensible addition to a business park that with recently approved uses should have more than 3,000 employees, attorney Diane Kindermann wrote to the county on behalf of Vinum Cellars.
But the proposal raised concerns among neighbors. Ron Elvidge of Gateway Condos, a business development, wrote about “the horrible parking and congestion it will cause in our shared parking lots and on Devlin Road.”
In response, Vinum Cellars proposed adding 16 spaces, for a total of 32 spaces on its property, though neighbors still objected.
Greenwood mansion is located at 499 Devlin Road near Airport Boulevard. It was originally located on the other side of Highway 29 near South Kelly Road, where events more than 125 years ago make for a chilling chapter in Napa County's past.
Capt. John Greenwood and his wife Lucina Greenwood lived there in 1891. On Feb. 9 of that year, two men broke in to rob them. The incident ended with Lucina Greenwood murdered.
On Jan. 15, 1897, Bill Roe was hanged in the Napa County jail yard for the murder. This was the last official, public hanging in the state.
The Greenwood house was moved from its South Kelly Road location in the early 1990s to make room for The Doctors Company. The house at the new location became a sales office for the business park and today is an office for Vinum Cellars.
Several Napa Valley Register articles over the years - sometimes around Halloween - tell the purported ghost stories associated with Lucina Greenwood's murder. Some accounts say her ghost didn't move with the house, but stayed at The Doctors Company site. But the ghost of her grieving husband, who died later, may still be in the mansion.
Such conjecture didn't come up at the Planning Commission meeting. Commissioners went with the facts, not the phantoms.
Vinum Cellars wants the house to have a cafe with commercial kitchen and a wine tasting room with tasting bar and inside seating. It wants to build a deck for outside seating and a 680-square-foot carriage house for a small winery producing 1,200 gallons annually.
The Napa Valley Business Park Specific Plan has commercial nodes in the airport industrial area for such uses as a cafe and the Greenwood house is located just outside of a node. For the project to go forward, the county would have to amend the plan.
Kindermann told planning commissioners the commercial node is like a blanket. Vinum Cellars is just asking to have that blanket fold a little further over its property.
Arthur Roosa, who owns nearby property, didn’t find the request persuasive.
“There’s a point where every zoning and every plan ends,” Roosa said. “You can always pull that blanket over one more block ... that’s an argument you can always use.”
Attorney Jeff Dodd on behalf of opponents called the winery a “sham winery” for a tourist-generating tasting room.
Kindermann disagreed.
“I think the word you meant was ‘small-production’ winery ... it is small, but it is not a sham,” she said.
Richard Bruno of Vinum Cellars said Vinum Cellars for 20 years has made wine at Napa Wine Co. and sold it through the three-tier distribution system. It presently has no tasting room.
“It would just diversify our business in case something else we can’t even imagine happens in the future,” Bruno said.
Applicants have overcome one potential obstacle. The city of Napa had veto power over amending the business park plan to allow the cafe.
That’s because the city agreed to share the county’s state-mandated housing obligations. In return, the county agreed to focus tourism-visitor uses in the city and limit competing uses in the airport industrial area.
The City Council raised concerns at its May 21, 2019 meeting, then agreed to a modified proposal on Nov. 5. Vinum Cellars tailored cafe hours toward serving business park employees, not tourists. Only the tasting room will be open on weekends.
