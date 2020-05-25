Napa County mansion with colorful history seeks to become cafe

On Jan. 15, 1897, Bill Roe was hanged in the Napa County jail yard for the murder. This was the last official, public hanging in the state.

The Greenwood house was moved from its South Kelly Road location in the early 1990s to make room for The Doctors Company. The house at the new location became a sales office for the business park and today is an office for Vinum Cellars.

Several Napa Valley Register articles over the years - sometimes around Halloween - tell the purported ghost stories associated with Lucina Greenwood's murder. Some accounts say her ghost didn't move with the house, but stayed at The Doctors Company site. But the ghost of her grieving husband, who died later, may still be in the mansion.

Such conjecture didn't come up at the Planning Commission meeting. Commissioners went with the facts, not the phantoms.

Vinum Cellars wants the house to have a cafe with commercial kitchen and a wine tasting room with tasting bar and inside seating. It wants to build a deck for outside seating and a 680-square-foot carriage house for a small winery producing 1,200 gallons annually.