Napa County manufactured/mobile home sales take off

Some of the hottest properties in Napa these days start with the letter M— but they aren't mansions and they don’t cost a million.
The M stands for mobile and manufactured homes.
“The mobile home market in Napa County has taken off," said Gerrett Snedaker of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate|Wine Country Group.
Not only have senior citizens stepped up buying, but “some fire victims are purchasing mobile homes as temporary residences while they wait for their insurance matters to be processed,” said the realtor.
There were 28 such homes for sale in Napa County at the end of October, reported Snedaker. One year ago 49 such homes were for sale. In September of this year, 35 were for sale.
A total of 20 mobile homes sold this October, “the highest number of sales for any single month that we have on record,” said Snedaker. In October 2019 only nine mobile or manufactured homes sold. In September this year, 12 homes sold.
“The Napa market is just crazy right now” for all homes, including mobile and manufactured, said realtor Michael Snider with Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley. “Everything is going fast.”
His recent listings include a home at 58 Falcon Crest Circle in Oaktree Vineyard in Napa, a 55-and-older community. It’s priced at $192,000 and includes two bedrooms and two baths.
There’s a range of buyers for mobile/manufactured homes, said Snider.
First, there are the Baby Boomers selling their primary residence in Napa “at a good price" and downsizing.
Next there are the renters who are taking money out of their retirement accounts and buying a mobile/manufactured home. The payment to own the unit can be cheaper than rent, he said.
And finally there the buyers from outside Napa County. For example, newcomers from San Jose and Silicon Valley.
There are some key differences when it comes to buying a mobile or manufactured home, Snider noted.
First, at most such parks, the residents don’t own the land, he said. Instead they buy the home itself and pay monthly rent on the space. Loans for mobile and manufactured homes usually have slightly higher interest rates. Terms are usually for 20 years, not 30 years like a single family home. Some parks are for residents age 55 or older.
But the benefits can outweigh those differences, said Snider.
“If you want to live in Napa at affordable price,” and are willing to consider buying something besides a condo or single family home, “this might be the best alternative,” said Snider.
Especially in Napa Valley, where prices can be daunting.
“I see people get frustrated — they don’t want to look at mobile or manufactured homes (and) instead they pack everything up and the leave Napa County altogether or the state,” said Snider. “But it’s a great opportunity for someone to get started.”
Carla Griffin, with Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley, said she’s seen an increase in sales and interest in such housing. “Especially if they are newer or updated” mobile or manufactured homes in 55+ older parks.
“A lot of people are trying to get away from denser communities and the pandemic and coming here to Napa,” said Griffin.
For example, the realtor has a listing at 150 Silverado Trail, #58 in Napa. The mobile home is $130,000 and includes two bedrooms and two baths. It’s located within Silverado Pines, a 55+ community
The 55+ and older buyers come from a range of backgrounds, said Griffin.
They include “very active, mature individuals looking to get into a simpler life,” children looking for housing for their elderly parents or professionals looking for a second home. Griffin noted that mobile/manufactured homes are typically not rented in Napa County.
And why Napa?
“We see a greater interest in Napa because it’s a great place to live,” said Griffin.
“The majority of our mobile home communities have greater amenities,” such as bocce ball courts, community rooms, wine tasting, beer tasting, putting courses and swimming pools.
Mobile/manufactured homes “offer less property management for someone who wants to downsize or right size. It’s less work but offers a sense of community and socialization, even though we’re social distancing now.”
Yes, there can be a stigma, said Griffin. For example, homes with wheels are less popular, she said. And it depends on the community too. Some offer more than others.
Catherine Carmody, a realtor with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group, lives in a manufactured home community called Vineyard Valley in St. Helena. It’s an age 55 and older complex.
She’s sold a number of manufactured and mobile homes recently to fire victims. Some of those residents are in their 70s and 80s and aren’t sure if they will rebuild their original single family homes, said Carmody.
“At first, they were kind of like ‘I don’t know if I want to have neighbors.’ And then they realize what a great community Vineyard Valley is,” said the realtor. One notable feature is that those manufactured homes are “dug in” instead of raised above the land, she pointed out.
And it’s affordable for Upvalley real estate.
“Where (else) do you live in St. Helena for $1,000 a month?” she said, referring to the monthly space lease fee.
Carmody said she’s also sold “a ton” of such homes to buyers in the 55 to 65 age group. “They either become empty nesters or they want to downsize.”
One of her current listings is at 20 Laguna Seca in St. Helena. That’s also in the Vineyard Valley complex. Priced at $335,000 it includes two bedrooms and is 1,440 square feet.
Some of her buyers are from the Bay Area, looking for second homes. Instead of buying a condo and paying monthly homeowner association fees, they can get into a house in the $300,000 range, pay the monthly fee “and come and go.”
Some still have a stigma about buying a mobile and manufactured homes, but “I see that changing,” said Carmody. “Our homes look like a real house. I could show you some interiors that would blow your mind. Everything state of the art, open concept. It’s not your old-style mobile home.”
