Napa County manufactured/mobile home sales take off

His recent listings include a home at 58 Falcon Crest Circle in Oaktree Vineyard in Napa, a 55-and-older community. It’s priced at $192,000 and includes two bedrooms and two baths.

There’s a range of buyers for mobile/manufactured homes, said Snider.

First, there are the Baby Boomers selling their primary residence in Napa “at a good price" and downsizing.

Next there are the renters who are taking money out of their retirement accounts and buying a mobile/manufactured home. The payment to own the unit can be cheaper than rent, he said.

And finally there the buyers from outside Napa County. For example, newcomers from San Jose and Silicon Valley.

There are some key differences when it comes to buying a mobile or manufactured home, Snider noted.

First, at most such parks, the residents don’t own the land, he said. Instead they buy the home itself and pay monthly rent on the space. Loans for mobile and manufactured homes usually have slightly higher interest rates. Terms are usually for 20 years, not 30 years like a single family home. Some parks are for residents age 55 or older.

But the benefits can outweigh those differences, said Snider.