Napa County maps out path for business reopenings

Napa County has taken a detour on what it calls the COVID-19 “Road Map to Recovery” and is trying to get back on track.
The county is among 33 out of 58 California counties on a state COVID-19 monitoring list. Being able to reopen such activities as indoor barber shops, indoor hair salons, indoor worship services and indoor fitness centers hinges on getting off that list. In the meantime, these activities can take place only outdoors.
“I know this is hard because we’re trying to give people direction and hope during a very uncertain time,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
One reason the county is on the state monitoring list is because it has 134.5 cases per 100,000 residents, more than the state benchmark of 100 cases. That compares to 143.2 cases a week ago.
“It’s going down. It’s just not under 100,” county Public Health Officer Karen Relucio said.
“But we’re getting close,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.
“A little closer,” Relucio replied.
She again stressed that having residents wear face masks in public places, practice physical distancing and be around fewer people are keys to getting off the state monitoring list.
A single infected person — perhaps asymptomatic — who doesn’t try to decrease exposure to others can in five days infect 2.5 people. As people keep passing on the virus to others, the number of infected people can grow to 406 in 30 days, according to a slide presented by Relucio.
But that same initial person by reducing exposure to others by 75% can cut that exponential increase over 30 days to 2.5 people. Relucio used this slide to demonstrate the power of minimizing mixing.
Napa County is also on the state monitoring list for not having more than 20% of intensive care unit beds available.
Relucio said the county has 32 ICU beds. But one hospital that usually has more than 20 beds has staffing for only 12. It might take a couple of weeks to change this situation.
ICU bed capacity takes into account both beds filled by COVID-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients, Relucio said.
Gov. Gavin Newsom during a Monday press conference said the state is “laser-focused” on its county monitoring list.
Being taken off the state monitoring list could lead to the reopening of indoor fitness centers, worship services, personal care services and offices for non-critical sectors. All had to close in Napa County on July 13.
But California on July 13 also closed various activities statewide, in counties both on and off monitoring list — indoor dining, indoor tasting rooms, movie theaters, indoor family entertainment centers, indoor museums and bars both indoors and outdoors.
Even if the county gets off the state monitoring list, that wouldn’t mean these businesses and activities could reopen. The state will decide, Relucio said.
The county over the past week saw COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic rise from four to seven.
One case involved a 97-year-old woman. A family member who is a health care worker brought the virus home from work, Relucio said.
Another recent death is part of a large family COVID-19 case cluster. The person’s wife died a few weeks ago, so the tragedy of that family situation is losing two members to COVID-19, she said.
“This is just the reality of what is going on,” Relucio said.
The county has eight outbreaks in congregate living facilities. Relucio said one skilled nursing facility in the city of Napa is “not handling it so well.” It has 23 residents and six staff infected and has had two deaths.
“Clearly, this is not under control,” she said, adding emergency meetings were to be held that day on the topic.
Relucio also looked toward what the future might hold. She showed supervisors potential scenarios for Napa County calculated by a John Hopkins University computer model.
A fast-paced reopening could bring 157 hospitalizations at a mid-August peak, as well as 85 deaths. A moderate-paced reopening could bring 113 hospitalizations at an early September peak, along with 32 deaths. A slow-paced reopening could bring 25 hospitalizations at an early September peak, with no deaths. A lockdown would bring no hospitalizations or deaths.
Relucio said Napa County is between the fast-paced and moderate-paced reopening pace.
Newsom in a Monday news conference said the decisions of state residents will determine how quickly business sectors can reopen to a semblance of what they used to be. He mentioned wearing face masks in public and social distancing.
The next few weeks will be critical for the state, he said.
“It is my hope and intention we bend the curve as we did the first time in this pandemic,” Newsom said.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
