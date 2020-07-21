Napa County maps out path for business reopenings

Even if the county gets off the state monitoring list, that wouldn’t mean these businesses and activities could reopen. The state will decide, Relucio said.

The county over the past week saw COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic rise from four to seven.

One case involved a 97-year-old woman. A family member who is a health care worker brought the virus home from work, Relucio said.

Another recent death is part of a large family COVID-19 case cluster. The person’s wife died a few weeks ago, so the tragedy of that family situation is losing two members to COVID-19, she said.

“This is just the reality of what is going on,” Relucio said.

The county has eight outbreaks in congregate living facilities. Relucio said one skilled nursing facility in the city of Napa is “not handling it so well.” It has 23 residents and six staff infected and has had two deaths.

“Clearly, this is not under control,” she said, adding emergency meetings were to be held that day on the topic.

Relucio also looked toward what the future might hold. She showed supervisors potential scenarios for Napa County calculated by a John Hopkins University computer model.