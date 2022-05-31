Napa County marks Memorial Day

A mournful bugle rendition of “Taps” sounded over the oak-sprinkled cemetery at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville on Monday to honor those who died while serving in the United States armed forces.

About 5,700 people are buried on this slope where the Mayacamas Mountains begin, either veterans or their spouses. Small American flags placed by the Boy Scouts graced the graves dating back to the late 1800s.

A few dozen people attended the 10 a.m. ceremony at the 11-acre cemetery. The event was open to Veterans Home residents, staff and their families, but not the general public because of the COVID-19 uptick.

Mickey Gandel, 94, served in the U.S. Merchant Marine during World War II. He went through the cemetery in his wheelchair.

"I have quite a few friends up there," he said.

Then watched the half-hour ceremony.

"Since I've been here — I've been here 24 years — it has always been a high point of the year, bringing people in from the area and hearing what they have to say," Gandel said.

Muriel Zimmer, a U.S. Air Force veteran who trained B-29 crews in engagement, evasion and survival skills during the Korean War, sang the national anthem. Memorial Day for her brings back memories of growing up in Randolph, New York.

"I remember my mother putting flowers on all the graves in our hometown cemetery," she said.

Among those speaking were Veterans Home Deputy Administrator Stephanie Weaver, CalVet Assistant Deputy Secretary Beth Muszynski, Yountville Mayor John Dunbar and home member Debby Wiepking.

A city of Napa ceremony hosted by American Legion Post 113 started at 11:30 a.m. in the downtown Veterans Memorial Park. More than 125 people sat on the park's cement-and-grass slopes near the Napa River.

Dan Brown is a Vietnam War veteran and served in the Army. He sat near a tree in one of the few shady spots on a hot, sunny day and considered what Memorial Day means to him.

"Well, trying to keep patriotism alive," he said. "I think maybe we're losing a little of that....Makes me sad, in a way."

He's uncertain if young people are being educated about veterans, he said.

"You have to keep that thought alive and that feeling alive...a lot of people sacrificed for this country and we don't want to forget that," Brown said.

Mike McDermott sat nearby. He and Brown knew each other before they joined the service and were in the same infantry division. The Army veteran said on this day he remembers the friends who died in Vietnam.

Among those speaking were C.J. Bertagna, who also played taps on the bugle at both the Veterans Home and downtown ceremony. Napa City Councilmember and Marine Corps veteran Bernie Narvaez was master of ceremonies. The Meadowlarks chorus sang.

Memorial Day ceremonies were also scheduled in American Canyon and Calistoga. One was held Sunday at the pioneer cemetery in Yountville.

