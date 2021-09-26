Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law

Additional housing units will almost certainly be trickling into Napa over the coming years as a result of recent state housing legislation.
And though the impact those laws will have on California’s housing crisis remains to be seen, some housing researchers have predicted the laws will moderately cut into the state’s housing crisis, particularly in areas like Napa County.
“Generally speaking we’re still in a learning phase with this,” said Zach Tusinger, Calistoga’s planning director. “There’s probably more we don’t know at this point than what we do know.”
The recent law that will likely have the most impact on housing supply, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week, is Senate Bill 9, which will come into effect on Jan. 1 next year. SB 9 makes it so homeowners can split single-family lots and convert homes into duplexes, up to a total of four residential units.
Notably, local governments are required to approve proposals for development under SB 9 ministerially, which means that cities are required to approve the development projects through an administrative process with no discretionary review or hearing. Cities can only deny the projects if they don’t meet the requirements of the law or if they have a specific adverse impact on public health, safety or the physical environment that can’t be mitigated.
And SB 9 does have several other limitations. It doesn’t apply to residences in rural areas, lots smaller than 2,400 square feet or historical districts. Subdivided lots also need to be at least 1,200 square feet each and be about the same size as each other. Short-term rentals for these homes are also not allowed, and anyone applying to subdivide a lot is required to sign an affidavit committing them to living in one of the units for at least three years.
Taking into account the restrictions, the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley published an analysis in July examining the number of homes SB 9 could feasibly build. According to the report’s findings, the law will result in about 714,000 new homes becoming financially feasible to build — around 5.4% of the state’s 7.5 million single-family lots — which the report says represents a 40% increase in existing development potential across the state’s single-family housing parcels.
Napa County’s share of those market-feasible units is about 5,000, out of 31,248 existing single-family lots in the county, according to the analysis. The city of Napa’s share of market-feasible units is about 2,700. Compared to the other California counties, Napa is about in the middle of the high end in proportion of market-eligible lots — hitting 0.19 net market-feasible units per eligible lot, compared to California’s rate of 0.12 — with similar results as Marin, Mendocino, Santa Cruz and Madera counties.
David Garcia, policy director for the Terner Center, said the actual number of housing units built as a result of the law will likely be an order of magnitude lower than 700,000, as the analysis only looks to ascertain financial feasibility.
“As a homeowner, even if something pencils out, I may not have the financial resources, expertise or time to undertake a construction project,” Garcia said. “It is expensive to build new homes so you need to command a certain rent or home sale price to make this worth your while. Even with increases in demand, it hasn’t been enough to compensate for the extremely high cost to construct.”
Garcia said he expects the law to have some impact on California’s housing crisis, but certainly not enough to solve the shortage of 2 million homes statewide.
“I think given that we have such a severe shortage of housing adding any new homes will be key, but with that said, Senate Bill 9 alone will not create the housing needed to solve the housing crisis,” Garcia said.
However, he said, one other benefit of the bill is the new homes, because they’re likely to be smaller, will likely be more attainable to larger segments of the population, Garcia said. The most financially advantageous result of options found by the study, Garcia added, is splitting existing single-family homes into duplexes.
At the local government level, Garcia said he expects some growing pains. He said there will likely be a lot of confusion in the next few months about how local planning departments actually implement SB 9, and that he expects the law to play out similarly as legislation in the past several years related to Accessory Dwelling Units, which are smaller detached units located on the same lots as a larger home.
The approval process for ADUs was opened up to California parcels starting in 2016, Garcia said, but the state needed a few years of subsequent legislation that opened up the application process more before the number of ADU permit approvals began rising significantly.
“Legislators may revisit the law to remove additional barriers or create new categories to facilitate greater amounts of development,” Garcia said.
Planning divisions in Napa municipalities are currently trying to understand the new housing laws and how they might be applied, said city of Napa senior planner Michael Walker. The city, he added, will likely try to set up objective standards to allow for the ministerial approval process of the SB 9 units.
“At this point we’re still kind of in a research mode,” Walker said. “I think what you’ll probably see more rapidly is, I think there’s some policy decisions the city may want to make based on SB 9 and some of the housing laws enacted.”
Walker also said a few city residents had already inquired with the planning division. Tusinger said no Calistoga residents had inquired with the city about the law yet, but added that, generally, there’s guaranteed to be some legislative cleanup any time the state pushes out a new housing law or initiative.
Walker added that SB 9 units could eventually roll out in Napa along a timeline similar to ADUs.
“We went from approving 10 to 15 ADUs a year,” Walker said. “Now we’re looking at consistently 40 to 45 ADUs a year. It’s a big uptick compared to even five years ago.”
