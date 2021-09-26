Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law

David Garcia, policy director for the Terner Center, said the actual number of housing units built as a result of the law will likely be an order of magnitude lower than 700,000, as the analysis only looks to ascertain financial feasibility.

“As a homeowner, even if something pencils out, I may not have the financial resources, expertise or time to undertake a construction project,” Garcia said. “It is expensive to build new homes so you need to command a certain rent or home sale price to make this worth your while. Even with increases in demand, it hasn’t been enough to compensate for the extremely high cost to construct.”

Garcia said he expects the law to have some impact on California’s housing crisis, but certainly not enough to solve the shortage of 2 million homes statewide.

“I think given that we have such a severe shortage of housing adding any new homes will be key, but with that said, Senate Bill 9 alone will not create the housing needed to solve the housing crisis,” Garcia said.