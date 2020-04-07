Napa County may use Napa Valley Expo for sick COVID-19 patients

Napa County plans to use buildings at the Napa Valley Expo fairgrounds in the city of Napa to help ease the possible COVID-19 hospital crunch.

County Risk and Emergency Services Manager Kerry John Whitney gave the news to the county Board of Supervisors at its Tuesday meeting. The county had to seek permission from the state, given that the state owns the Expo, which has closed due to shelter-at-home orders.

This alternative site will be for people who are too sick to go home and not sick enough to be at the hospital, county Public Health Officer Karen Relucio said. Capacity could be 200 beds.

Napa County Board of Supervisors chairperson Diane Dillon noted that residents may have seen on television a similar alternative site being set up at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento. She wanted locals to know Napa County is making its own preparations, even without the regional media splash.

“We are doing all those things San Jose and San Francisco and all those other places are doing,” she said. “It’s just to a scale that fits.”

Napa County has yet to set up beds at the Expo site, given the local hospitalization peak isn’t expected for several weeks, or possibly even a few months.