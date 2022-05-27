 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa County Memorial Day ceremonies on tap

  • Updated
  • 0
Memorial Day 2021 in Napa

A U.S. flag was planted in the boots of the "Fallen But Not Forgotten" monument on the morning of Memorial Day 2021, in the corner of Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Napa.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

Napa County on Memorial Day will offer several ceremonies honoring those who died while serving in the United States military.

The city of Napa, American Canyon, Calistoga and Yountville will each be the site of events. Here are some details:

Napa — 11:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, Main and Third streets. Master of ceremonies will be Bernie Narvaez, Marine veteran and Napa City Council member. Guests will include the Vineyard Trails chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and their regent Margaret Beaubien. The Meadowlarks chorus will provide music conducted by Kate MacPherson. The event is hosted by American Legion Post 113 Napa.

American Canyon – 11 a.m. in Veteran’s Memorial Park at 2801 Broadway. The keynote speaker is Commander Thomas Miele, who is retired from the US Coast Guard. Participants will be invited to announce the names of their loved ones who have served and are deceased. The event is hosted by American Canyon Troop Support, Lions Club International and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1123.

Calistoga — Calistoga will have two Memorial Day ceremonies. One is at 9:30 a.m. at the Pioneer Cemetery on Foothill Boulevard and will honor the 26 Civil War veterans buried there. The other is at 11 a.m. at the veterans’ memorial at Logvy Park on Washington Street and will be hosted by American Legion Post 231. This will be the first ceremony since the pandemic began.

Yountville — 1 p.m. at George C. Yount Pioneer Cemetery at the north end of Washington Street. About 100 veterans are laid to rest in the cemetery. Guest speaker is Howard Haupt, retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Air Force. The event is hosted by Yountville Cemetery Association and the Native Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol Parlor #16 Napa. It is resuming for the public for the first time since the pandemic.

The general public cannot attend the traditional ceremony at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville. In light of the COVID-19 uptick, that event will be limited to Veterans Home staff, residents and their families.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

