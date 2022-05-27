Napa County Memorial Day ceremonies on tap

Napa County on Memorial Day will offer several ceremonies honoring those who died while serving in the United States military.
The city of Napa, American Canyon, Calistoga and Yountville will each be the site of events. Here are some details:
Napa — 11:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, Main and Third streets. Master of ceremonies will be Bernie Narvaez, Marine veteran and Napa City Council member. Guests will include the Vineyard Trails chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and their regent Margaret Beaubien. The Meadowlarks chorus will provide music conducted by Kate MacPherson. The event is hosted by American Legion Post 113 Napa.
American Canyon – 11 a.m. in Veteran’s Memorial Park at 2801 Broadway. The keynote speaker is Commander Thomas Miele, who is retired from the US Coast Guard. Participants will be invited to announce the names of their loved ones who have served and are deceased. The event is hosted by American Canyon Troop Support, Lions Club International and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1123.
Calistoga — Calistoga will have two Memorial Day ceremonies. One is at 9:30 a.m. at the Pioneer Cemetery on Foothill Boulevard and will honor the 26 Civil War veterans buried there. The other is at 11 a.m. at the veterans’ memorial at Logvy Park on Washington Street and will be hosted by American Legion Post 231. This will be the first ceremony since the pandemic began.
Yountville — 1 p.m. at George C. Yount Pioneer Cemetery at the north end of Washington Street. About 100 veterans are laid to rest in the cemetery. Guest speaker is Howard Haupt, retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Air Force. The event is hosted by Yountville Cemetery Association and the Native Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol Parlor #16 Napa. It is resuming for the public for the first time since the pandemic.
The general public cannot attend the traditional ceremony at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville. In light of the COVID-19 uptick, that event will be limited to Veterans Home staff, residents and their families.
