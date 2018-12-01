Pioneer-day mercury mines in far-flung mountains east of Calistoga are safer, cleaner places these days, though whether surrounding land is ready to become a hiking-and-camping destination is another question.
Stephen McCord has spent a couple of years working on a $2.4 million, state-funded clean-up of the Corona and Twin Peaks mines. He and others are doing such things as injecting chemicals into the ground to reduce acidity and metals in water draining from the mines.
“We’ve seen some benefit from that,” McCord said as his McCord Environmental firm wraps up the work.
The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District has a chance to own all or part of the 375 acres where the mines are located and extend the Oat Hill Mine Trail to reach the site. That’s a tempting prospect.
“There’s an old hunting camp there that’s right on the creek,” district General Manager John Woodbury said. “It would be a great place for a back country campground.”
But there’s a catch to this offer of a free, gorgeous slice of Napa County – it comes with the mines. The district before taking ownership would have to be satisfied that the mines aren’t a contamination risk and that curious hikers couldn’t fall into mine holes.
“We can’t take on unlimited liability,” Woodbury said.
Nobody saw the Corona and Twin Peak mines as liabilities at their births. Rather, they were celebrated as part of the area’s Wild West mercury mining boom in the local mountains.
“Good reports are said to be coming from the Corona mine in this county,” the Aug. 26, 1898 The Weekly Calistogan said. “A splendid body of ore is reported to have been found lately.”
The Corona mine closed in the 1970s and the Twin Peaks mine in the 1940s. Mining geologist John Livermore bought the land in 1995 to clean the mines up.
Livermore knew all about mines. He is a National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum inductee. When he died in 2013 at age 94, a Los Angeles Times story noted he had set off a Nevada gold rush by discovering small particles of what became known as “invisible gold.”
The Livermore family ranch is at Mount St. Helena near the mine. Livermore in late-1990s talked about about the Corona mine in interviews preserved on Online Archive of California.
“I knew there was an environmental problem there because there’s an acid water drainage problem there and the [mine] dumps [are] there,” he said. “So one of my ideas was to clean up this pollution problem and try to restore the area, and fix up this Scott furnace, make a kind of archaeological site out of it. That’s what my objective is.”
The Corona and Twin Peaks land is now owned by Corona/Twin Peaks Historical Association LLC, which is managed by a former Livermore employee, a 2015 Open Space District report said. The land donation option was offered to the district to help secure a state cleanup grant.
Certainly the mines have their attractions. Among them is what’s left of a towering, 50-ton capacity stone-and-brick Scott furnace built in 1901 to produce mercury vapor from cinnabar.
But these and dozens of other abandoned mines in the region pose problems. They drain iron, sulfate, nickel and mercury into the watershed. The state advises limiting the consumption of Lake Berryessa and Putah Creek fish because of mercury concentrations in their flesh.
The Woodland-based nonprofit Tuleyome took on the cause of helping to clean up the Corona and Twin Peaks mines. It secured the $2.4 million state grant and McCord in 2016 began the work.
Old-time miners dug shafts deep into the earth as they followed veins in the rock. They also dug drain tunnels for the groundwater so they could remain dry, among them the Corona Drain Tunnel that empties into Kidd Creek.
Cleanup strategies included improving trenches from mine entrances and cleaning the drainage water with sand filters. Two wells allow the injection of bacteria, nutrients and chemicals into the ore bodies far underground to reduce the concentrations of acids and metals draining from the mines.
McCord recently learned the grant will be terminated in December instead of April. He had wanted to do such things as collect bugs and fish from the creeks and compare mercury concentrations in tissues with a baseline.
“That’s one component we’re not going to be able to do now,” he said.
Areas around the mines with mine waste rock have been revegetated. A fence keeps the curious away from the big furnace. Gates are being put on holes that keep people out, but allow bats to enter.
But long-term maintenance of the injection wells and other features remain an issue.
Woodbury said the site is clearly cleaner than it was.
“Whether it’s sufficient for us to take title to it, probably not, but I have to take a look at it,” he said.
Another option is for the district to decline to take ownership of the land, but use an easement to extend the Oat Hill Mine Trail hiking-and-biking experience to and past the mine area.
Oat Hill Mine Road was built between 1873 and 1893 to serve mercury mines. The Open Space District manages an 8-mile public trail on the road that starts near Calistoga. The goal is to someday have the trail open all the way to Lake County – if trail users can safely pass the mines.
“It’s premature to say what we would do,” Woodbury said.
McCord Environmental is also working with the Westside Brownfields Coalition Assessment Project. One goal is to prioritize abandoned mines for cleanup in Napa, Solano, Yolo, Lake and Colusa counties.
It’s been hard to contact the private landowners who have mines on their properties, McCord said. He is hoping the work done at the Corona and Twin Peaks mines stirs up interest.
“I’ve been using it as an example of, ‘Look, this is how it can work,’” McCord said.