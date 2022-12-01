Napa County motorcycle deputy injured in collision

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the intersection of the Silverado Trail and Soscol Avenue, and involved a deputy’s patrol motorcycle and another vehicle, according to Napa Police Lt. Christopher Pacheco.
The deputy, whose name was not immediately released, was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford.
Silverado was closed after the crash between Soscol and Saratoga avenues before reopening shortly after 6 p.m.
Information about the second driver in the wreck was not immediately available.
