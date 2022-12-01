 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa County motorcycle deputy injured in collision

A motorcycle deputy with the Napa County Sheriff’s Office was injured late Thursday in a collision at a Napa intersection, authorities reported.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the intersection of the Silverado Trail and Soscol Avenue, and involved a deputy’s patrol motorcycle and another vehicle, according to Napa Police Lt. Christopher Pacheco.

The deputy, whose name was not immediately released, was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford.

Silverado was closed after the crash between Soscol and Saratoga avenues before reopening shortly after 6 p.m.

Information about the second driver in the wreck was not immediately available.

