Napa County motorcycle deputy injured in collision

A motorcycle deputy with the Napa County Sheriff’s Office was injured late Thursday in a collision at a Napa intersection, authorities reported.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the intersection of the Silverado Trail and Soscol Avenue, and involved a deputy’s patrol motorcycle and another vehicle, according to Napa Police Lt. Christopher Pacheco.

The deputy, whose name was not immediately released, was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford.

Silverado was closed after the crash between Soscol and Saratoga avenues before reopening shortly after 6 p.m.

Information about the second driver in the wreck was not immediately available.