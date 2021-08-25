Napa County moves ahead with early wildfire detection system

Supervisor Belia Ramos suggested the county might work with Pacific Gas & Electric on a system. She pointed to what Sempra Energy is doing with its weather monitoring in San Diego as an example.

“Sempra Energy is doing exactly this that we are discussing. And more,” Ramos said.

She wants Napa County to think more broadly for the long-term. Perhaps it can engage with other partners, she said.

Meanwhile, a prior Illumination Technologies California proposal involving both an early warning fire detection system and telecommunication equipment is dead.

Illumination Technologies California wanted to install about 23 faux-tree monopoles in county right-of-ways. It would then lease the monopoles out to telecommunication companies.

In return for use of county property, the company would install the IQ FireWatch system on 10 to 12 poles to provide 90% coverage of the county. It would pay to operate and maintain the system for 30 years.

In addition, Illuminated Technologies California would install telecommunication towers in unprofitable, remote areas of the county.