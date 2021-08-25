 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County moves ahead with early wildfire detection system
alert top story
Public safety

Napa County moves ahead with early wildfire detection system

{{featured_button_text}}
LNU Lightning Complex fires in Napa County

Firefighters protected a home in the Berryessa Estates neighborhood of the Lake Berryessa area as the LNU Lightning Complex fires burned on Aug. 21, 2020. The blaze forced thousands to flee and destroyed hundreds of homes and other structures in Napa County and the North Bay.

 Noah Berger, Associated Press

Napa County should have a scaled-down wildfire early detection system on an interim basis starting in mid-September.

Illuminated Technologies California a year-and-a-half ago installed IQ FireWatch high-tech fire detection cameras at Clover Flat Landfill and on Diamond Mountain as tests. They can be connected to a 24-7 monitoring system to start providing coverage on Sept. 15.

The company, at Napa County’s request, is to install a third high-tech camera on the county’s communication tower on Atlas Peak. Still another is possible on Oat Hill in American Canyon.

IQ FireWatch is an artificial intelligence-based camera system that can detect fires both visually and through heat disturbances. The three or four cameras could cover much of Napa Valley, from the floor to surrounding hillsides.

That’s not the original system contemplated with 90% to 95% coverage of the county. But the county wants to have a smaller early warning system this year while pursuing a larger one in the long-term.

“This is Napa County not waiting,” county Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said. “This is Napa County leading.”

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to use the three cameras at a cost of about $63,000 from mid-September through December. It will later look at creating the larger system by going out to bid.

Napa County already is part of the North Bay Alert Wildfire camera system. There are local cameras at Berryessa Peak, Mount St. Helena, Atlas Peak, Mount Veeder, Rutherford and near St. Helena.

But these are static cameras and don’t have artificial intelligence to help detect fires and provide alerts. They don't have heat sensing equipment.

“They don’t in any way provide the same level of service,” Lederer said.

Several people addressed county supervisors during public comments or through letters at this week's meeting. Napa County Farm Bureau, Napa Valley Vintners, Winegrowers of Napa County and Napa Valley Grapegrowers backed the direction the county is taking.

“We do believe anything that puts us — Napa Valley — in a better position related to wildfires than we were a year ago, a month ago, a week ago or even yesterday is worthy of your consideration,” said Rex Stults of Napa Valley Vintners.

Resident Amber Manfree, who lives in the Soda Canyon area that has been hit hard by wildfires in recent years, voiced concerns. The problem isn’t detecting fires, she said.

“The problem was you couldn’t notify residents they needed to get out in a timely manner once the fires started,” Manfree said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Manfree mentioned harrowing stories of Soda Canyon and Atlas Peak residents trying to escape wildfires. Rural residents need something along the lines of a siren to warn of emergencies, she told supervisors.

Supervisor Belia Ramos suggested the county might work with Pacific Gas & Electric on a system. She pointed to what Sempra Energy is doing with its weather monitoring in San Diego as an example.

“Sempra Energy is doing exactly this that we are discussing. And more,” Ramos said.

She wants Napa County to think more broadly for the long-term. Perhaps it can engage with other partners, she said.

Meanwhile, a prior Illumination Technologies California proposal involving both an early warning fire detection system and telecommunication equipment is dead.

Illumination Technologies California wanted to install about 23 faux-tree monopoles in county right-of-ways. It would then lease the monopoles out to telecommunication companies.

In return for use of county property, the company would install the IQ FireWatch system on 10 to 12 poles to provide 90% coverage of the county. It would pay to operate and maintain the system for 30 years.

In addition, Illuminated Technologies California would install telecommunication towers in unprofitable, remote areas of the county.

Illumination Technologies California subsequently shrunk its offer to two or three IQ Firewatch locations. It would pay to operate and maintain the system for two years. It would no longer install telecommunication poles in hard-to-serve areas, a county report said.

"It was a business decision on their part," Lederer said. "They were no longer able to do what was originally proposed."

Given these factors, the county decided to forget about the telecommunication monopoles idea. Instead, it would focus solely on a high tech early fire detection system, even though this system would no longer be for free.

The Napa County Progressive Alliance is among the groups that opposed the telecommunication monopoles part of the proposed deal. Reasons ranged from fears of increased radiation risk to the aesthetics of having faux-tree poles along Silverado Trail and at other locations.

An early fire detection system, “yes,” opponents told supervisors. But say “no” to telecommunication poles in county right-of-ways, they urged.

Amy Martenson of the Progressive Alliance and Napa Neighborhood Association for Safe Technology in an email called the county’s change of direction “a huge victory.”

Napa County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Ryan Woolworth explains Napa County's new Zonehaven evacuation system. Video courtesy of Napa County Sheriff's Office. #KnowYourZone

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia: Firefighters trapped in fire manage to escape from forest

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News