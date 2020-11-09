Napa County moves idea of a single water agency to future talks

“It’s not a done deal in terms of what we’re going to do or not do,” Yountville Town Councilmember and LAFCO Commissioner Margie Mohler said on Monday, adding the study is “just a big collection of information.”

Napa County wanted to make that point clear. County officials said an earlier version of the document was slanted toward creating a countywide water agency without analyzing potential downsides.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The final version of the study strives for a neutral tone. It introduces the idea of a countywide water agency without saying this should be the outcome.

Napa County also objected to the study mentioning St. Helena possibly extending wastewater services to unincorporated areas such as Meadowood resort. County officials said that could lead to farmland being annexed and developed.

The idea remains in the final version of the study with editing. The study makes no recommendation as to whether St. Helena should extend services.

St. Helena also asked that the county consult with local cities before approving vineyard development in municipal watersheds. The final version of the study mentions the idea while noting Napa County has concerns.