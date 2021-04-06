Napa County moves to orange tier with reduced COVID-19 restrictions ... for now

Napa County on Tuesday moved to orange on the state's COVID-19 rating scale and is subject to fewer business and activity restrictions — for now.
Being in orange allows restaurants, movie theaters and fitness centers to serve more people indoors. Wineries can hold indoor tastings and Napa Bowl can reopen.
The move up to orange takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
But Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, said that the county's most recent COVID-19 rates are trending higher. Unless that changes, the county could fall back into red on April 14.
“Our overarching goal is to remain orange,” Relucio told the Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. “We don’t want this to be short-lived.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said businesses and residents want certainty. He noted the state with its rating system is trying to keep the health care system from being overwhelmed, something that isn’t happening in Napa County. Given that, the county needs to talk to the state about having another way to remain in orange.
California rates its counties using a color code based on COVID-19 spread. Colors range from the most-restrictive purple to red to orange to the least-restrictive yellow.
Napa County has a seven-day average of 10.4 new daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people. The state adjusts this to 6.8 because of testing numbers. That is above what for months has been a state-adjusted rate of one to 3.9 cases needed for orange.
Given Napa County doesn’t fit that orange criterion, how is the county in orange?
“I’m pretty sure anyone who is watching this right now is somewhat confused,” Relucio said.
The state changed the criteria when it recently hit 4 million vaccinations in hard-hit communities. The new criteria for orange is 2 to 5.9 cases. The county met this revised standard for the required two consecutive weeks.
Napa County is benefiting from new criteria and better reporting periods from previous weeks. But recent growth in daily cases could drop the county back to red if it continues for two consecutive weeks, even with the new criteria.
Being in orange allows movie theaters and restaurants to operate indoors at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer. Red allows 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.
Orange allows fitness centers to operate indoors at 25% capacity and use indoor swimming pools. Red allows 10% of capacity.
Orange allows wineries to hold indoor tastings at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. It allows card rooms to operate indoors at 25% capacity. Both are limited to outdoor service under red.
Places of worship can be at 50% capacity indoors under orange, compared to 25% under red.
Bars that don't serve meals can open outdoors under orange, while they are closed under red.
WATCH NOW: A PATIENT RECEIVES A FIRST DOSE AT A MASS VACCINATION CLINIC HELD AT THE CIA AT COPIA
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
The Justin-Siena football team, a week after opening with a 7-0 nailbiter over Petaluma, broke out offensively in a 38-14 win at Sonoma Valley…
The Vintage High boys and Justin-Siena girls took first place in the first Vine Valley Athletic League golf tournament of the season on Silver…
The American Canyon High football team improved to 2-0 in this Vine Valley Athletic League-only season by spoiling visiting Napa High's opener…
The Vintage High football team saw three different quarterbacks throw touchdown passes to three different receivers during a 29-point first qu…
It’s been 15 years since Ian MacMillan was last head coach of the St. Helena High football program, and it’s been a roller coaster of a decade…
SEE PHOTOS OF NAPA LIFE DURING PANDEMIC
Heritage Eats Napa
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa nail salon during the pandemic
Napa food bank
Napa school picture day
Napa's Westin Verasa hotel
Napa food relief during the pandemic
Girl Scout cookies during the pandemic
Steve's Christmas Trees in Napa, 2020
Napa Truck Parade
Napa hotel
Napa Bowl during the pandemic
Blue Oak
Toilet paper pandemic cake
Justin-Siena High School reopening
Cultural Anthropologist Dr. Monica Hunter
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.