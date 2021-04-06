Napa County moves to orange tier with reduced COVID-19 restrictions ... for now

Napa County on Tuesday moved to orange on the state's COVID-19 rating scale and is subject to fewer business and activity restrictions — for now.

Being in orange allows restaurants, movie theaters and fitness centers to serve more people indoors. Wineries can hold indoor tastings and Napa Bowl can reopen.

The move up to orange takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

But Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, said that the county's most recent COVID-19 rates are trending higher. Unless that changes, the county could fall back into red on April 14.

“Our overarching goal is to remain orange,” Relucio told the Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. “We don’t want this to be short-lived.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said businesses and residents want certainty. He noted the state with its rating system is trying to keep the health care system from being overwhelmed, something that isn’t happening in Napa County. Given that, the county needs to talk to the state about having another way to remain in orange.

California rates its counties using a color code based on COVID-19 spread. Colors range from the most-restrictive purple to red to orange to the least-restrictive yellow.