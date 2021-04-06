 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County moves to orange tier with reduced COVID-19 restrictions ... for now
breaking top story
Public health

Napa County moves to orange tier with reduced COVID-19 restrictions ... for now

{{featured_button_text}}
Calistoga outdoor dining

With Napa County moving to the orange tier, effective Wednesday, Napa Valley restaurants will be able to expand indoor seating to 50% of capacity, or 200 people, whichever is fewer. This photo shows a Calistoga dining scene from last fall. 

 Tim Carl Photography

Napa County on Tuesday moved to orange on the state's COVID-19 rating scale and is subject to fewer business and activity restrictions — for now.

Being in orange allows restaurants, movie theaters and fitness centers to serve more people indoors. Wineries can hold indoor tastings and Napa Bowl can reopen.  

The move up to orange takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. 

But Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, said that the county's most recent COVID-19 rates are trending higher. Unless that changes, the county could fall back into red on April 14.

“Our overarching goal is to remain orange,” Relucio told the Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. “We don’t want this to be short-lived.”

Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said businesses and residents want certainty. He noted the state with its rating system is trying to keep the health care system from being overwhelmed, something that isn’t happening in Napa County. Given that, the county needs to talk to the state about having another way to remain in orange.

California rates its counties using a color code based on COVID-19 spread. Colors range from the most-restrictive purple to red to orange to the least-restrictive yellow.

Napa County has a seven-day average of 10.4 new daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people. The state adjusts this to 6.8 because of testing numbers. That is above what for months has been a state-adjusted rate of one to 3.9 cases needed for orange.

Given Napa County doesn’t fit that orange criterion, how is the county in orange?

“I’m pretty sure anyone who is watching this right now is somewhat confused,” Relucio said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The state changed the criteria when it recently hit 4 million vaccinations in hard-hit communities. The new criteria for orange is 2 to 5.9 cases. The county met this revised standard for the required two consecutive weeks.

Napa County is benefiting from new criteria and better reporting periods from previous weeks. But recent growth in daily cases could drop the county back to red if it continues for two consecutive weeks, even with the new criteria.

Being in orange allows movie theaters and restaurants to operate indoors at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer. Red allows 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Orange allows fitness centers to operate indoors at 25% capacity and use indoor swimming pools. Red allows 10% of capacity.

Orange allows wineries to hold indoor tastings at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. It allows card rooms to operate indoors at 25% capacity. Both are limited to outdoor service under red.

Places of worship can be at 50% capacity indoors under orange, compared to 25% under red.

Bars that don't serve meals can open outdoors under orange, while they are closed under red.

WATCH NOW: A PATIENT RECEIVES A FIRST DOSE AT A MASS VACCINATION CLINIC HELD AT THE CIA AT COPIA

A patient receives a first dose at a mass vaccination clinic held at the CIA at Copia.

Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

SEE PHOTOS OF NAPA LIFE DURING PANDEMIC

+1 
Dr. Karen Relucio

Dr. Karen Relucio

 Submitted image

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon's Bezos tops Forbes' billionaires list

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News