Napa County moving closer to orange COVID-19 tier

Napa County’s falling COVID-19 rates have put the less-restrictive orange tier within striking distance.
A jump from red to orange on California’s rating scale would allow for more business and activities. Wineries could hold indoor tastings. Bowling alleys could reopen. Gyms, restaurants and places of worship could have more people indoors.
“At this point, we are headed onward to orange,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer. “We are getting closer and closer.”
If the county can meet the orange criteria for the next two weeks, it could move to orange on March 30, Relucio told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
But that's far from guaranteed. The county must lower its COVID-19 cases a little more to make the leap to orange.
California puts its 58 counties into various tiers based on COVID-19 case rates. Categories range from the most restrictive purple to red to orange to the least restrictive yellow.
Napa County has a seven-day average of 7.4 new daily cases per 100,000 people. The state adjusts this to 4.8 because of testing numbers. To be in orange, the number must be between 1 and 3.9.
Among the other criteria, the county’s 1.6% positive testing rate and 2% rate for the most at-risk communities are already low enough for orange. In fact, they are low enough for yellow.
“We’re trending in the right direction,” Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said. “Better days are ahead.”
Napa County was in the orange tier last fall. It then fell to the lowest purple tier amid a COVID-19 winter surge before rising to the current red status on March 3.
Criteria for moving among the tiers are loosening as the state meets vaccination goals. But for Napa County to benefit in its quest for orange, the state would have deliver four million doses in the communities hardest hit by the pandemic. It has delivered about two million doses, county officials said.
If the state had already delivered four million doses, Napa County would meet the relaxed criteria to move to orange.
Napa County had 19,866 residents fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, which is 14% of the population. It had fully vaccinated 53% of those 75 years and older and 37% of those 65 and older, a county report said.
More than 68,000 doses have been given. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
The first local doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot, are scheduled to be administered this week at Snow school in Napa.
Relucio said vaccine supplies are expected to increase in April.
“Hopefully by May, we will have vaccines for everyone who wants it,” Relucio said. “We’re hoping.”
State guidelines allow vaccinations to be given to people in priority order based on such factors as age and occupation. Those guidelines have been changing.
For example, health care providers can now vaccinate people age 16 to 64 who are at high risk for COVID-19. Factors include cancer, Down syndrome, chronic kidney disease, severe obesity, sickle cell disease, type 2 diabetes and heart conditions, a county report said.
Starting April 1, the state will allow outdoor live events with restrictions based on a county's tier color. Relucio said there will be assigned seats and controlled mixing.
The state webpage says guidance is coming. It is another sign that COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to ease a little, along with the news that pro baseball might be able to have limited live audiences.
As a result of the live event changes, Napa County will begin accepting applications for temporary event permits. Applications must be submitted at least 60 days in advance, Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director Davis Morrison said.
The county in the past has issued temporary event permits for such activities as Music in the Vineyards, Run Through the Vineyards, Festival del Sol, plays and concerts at The White Barn and fundraisers for Nimbus Arts, Adventist Health St. Helena, Napa High School, Jameson Rescue Ranch and Land Trust of Napa County, he said after the meeting.
What type of events will be held with COVID-19 restrictions remain to be seen. But the opportunity to do something appears to be approaching.
“Welcome news,” Pedroza said.
