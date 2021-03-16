Napa County moving closer to orange COVID-19 tier

Relucio said vaccine supplies are expected to increase in April.

“Hopefully by May, we will have vaccines for everyone who wants it,” Relucio said. “We’re hoping.”

State guidelines allow vaccinations to be given to people in priority order based on such factors as age and occupation. Those guidelines have been changing.

For example, health care providers can now vaccinate people age 16 to 64 who are at high risk for COVID-19. Factors include cancer, Down syndrome, chronic kidney disease, severe obesity, sickle cell disease, type 2 diabetes and heart conditions, a county report said.

Starting April 1, the state will allow outdoor live events with restrictions based on a county's tier color. Relucio said there will be assigned seats and controlled mixing.

The state webpage says guidance is coming. It is another sign that COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to ease a little, along with the news that pro baseball might be able to have limited live audiences.

As a result of the live event changes, Napa County will begin accepting applications for temporary event permits. Applications must be submitted at least 60 days in advance, Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director Davis Morrison said.