Napa County moving into yellow tier on Wednesday

After weeks of declining COVID-19 cases, Napa County will move into the state's least restrictive yellow tier at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, the state announced Tuesday.

A yellow rating will allow fitness centers and winery tasting rooms to further boost indoor capacity, among other things. For example, wineries can expand indoor operations from 25% to 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

The benefit of being in the yellow tier under the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy will be short-lived. California is planning to lift the tier system on June 15 when the state will fully reopen the economy, allowing most sectors to return to pre-pandemic operations.

Napa County moved into the orange tier on April 7. In recent weeks, COVID cases have dropped to their lowest levels in a year, with just 17 new cases last week. One new case was reported Tuesday, with no COVID patients in local hospitals.

As of last week, 73% of eligible Napa County residents were partially vaccinated, while 62% were fully vaccinated, the county reported.