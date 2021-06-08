Napa County moving into yellow tier on Wednesday

After weeks of declining COVID-19 cases, Napa County will move into the state's least restrictive yellow tier at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, the state announced Tuesday.
A yellow rating will allow fitness centers and winery tasting rooms to further boost indoor capacity, among other things. For example, wineries can expand indoor operations from 25% to 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The benefit of being in the yellow tier under the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy will be short-lived. California is planning to lift the tier system on June 15 when the state will fully reopen the economy, allowing most sectors to return to pre-pandemic operations.
Napa County moved into the orange tier on April 7. In recent weeks, COVID cases have dropped to their lowest levels in a year, with just 17 new cases last week. One new case was reported Tuesday, with no COVID patients in local hospitals.
As of last week, 73% of eligible Napa County residents were partially vaccinated, while 62% were fully vaccinated, the county reported.
For more details on the specifics of the State’s Yellow framework, visit Blueprint for a Safer Economy - Coronavirus COVID-19 Response (ca.gov)
Community members are reminded that COVID-19 is still present in our community and that the best way to protect yourselves and others is to get vaccinated, the county said in a news release Tuesday.
For now, the county said it is encouraging people to continue to take protective measures, such as wearing a face covering, washing your hands frequently, and keeping a minimum of 6 feet of distance from those outside your household, especially if you are going to businesses or events where other people’s vaccination status is unknown.
For more information on COVID-19 in our community and the steps you can take to stay safe, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) | Napa County, CA (countyofnapa.org).
Check out the week in cartoons
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A home-based bagel maker is teaming up with the son of the Third Street property owner to create Winston’s Cafe and Bakery, with Paulie’s Bage…
School official say they have reported to police the allegation by a gay former student of a brutal assault at Napa High in the 1990s.
Amodel railroad group’s battle to stay at the Napa Valley Expo has reached the end of the line — and with it, more than half a century of buil…
In a recently released memo, Napa County Executive Officer Minh Tran reveals that Supervisor Belia Ramos reported him to the California State …
Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Bronco Wine Company’s south Napa storage center were able to save 90% of the warehouse structure and 80…
In place of a traditional Town & Country Fair, the Expo will host a separate carnival and an in-person livestock auction this summer.
Little Omar Gonzalez Hernandez was born with Down syndrome. He also suffered cardiac arrest at age 4-months, and the family is struggling.
Insurers, citing wildfire risk, are declining to renew North Bay wineries' insurance policies with increasing frequency. One natural disaster …
Looking for a ride to the airport from Napa? It’s going to cost you.
Residents differ as to whether June 15 is the right time for the state and county to relax the mask-wearing rules imposed during the coronavir…
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.