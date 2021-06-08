 Skip to main content
Napa County moving into yellow tier on Wednesday
Napa County moving into yellow tier on Wednesday

After weeks of declining COVID-19 cases, Napa County will move into the state's least restrictive yellow tier at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, the state announced Tuesday.

A yellow rating will allow fitness centers and winery tasting rooms to further boost indoor capacity, among other things. For example, wineries can expand indoor operations from 25% to 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

The benefit of being in the yellow tier under the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy will be short-lived. California is planning to lift the tier system on June 15 when the state will fully reopen the economy, allowing most sectors to return to pre-pandemic operations.

Napa County moved into the orange tier on April 7. In recent weeks, COVID cases have dropped to their lowest levels in a year, with just 17 new cases last week. One new case was reported Tuesday, with no COVID patients in local hospitals.

As of last week, 73% of eligible Napa County residents were partially vaccinated, while 62% were fully vaccinated, the county reported.

For more details on the specifics of the State’s Yellow framework, visit Blueprint for a Safer Economy - Coronavirus COVID-19 Response (ca.gov)

Community members are reminded that COVID-19 is still present in our community and that the best way to protect yourselves and others is to get vaccinated, the county said in a news release Tuesday.

For now, the county said it is encouraging people to continue to take protective measures, such as wearing a face covering, washing your hands frequently, and keeping a minimum of 6 feet of distance from those outside your household, especially if you are going to businesses or events where other people’s vaccination status is unknown.

For more information on COVID-19 in our community and the steps you can take to stay safe, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) | Napa County, CA (countyofnapa.org).

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

