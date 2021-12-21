Napa County moving through winery rules cases

Wineries that answered Napa County’s call to acknowledge rules violations are finding forgiveness, but not always getting the extras they may also be seeking.

The county in late 2018 said wineries making more wine or entertaining more visitors than their use permits allow could step forward by March 29, 2019. They wouldn’t face penalties or have to dial back their numbers while the county decided their cases.

Wrong-doers who didn’t participate in the code compliance program faced a hammer. Scofflaws caught by the county after the amnesty deadline would have to follow their use permits for a year before seeking changes.

Forty-seven businesses are participating in the code compliance program. So far, the county has resolved 26 cases — legalizing the violations for each winery — leaving 21 to go. It’s a little over the halfway mark.

“It’s doing what it’s supposed to be doing, which is to bring businesses into compliance,” Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said.

Before the code compliance program, some people wondered if the Napa County wine world might be a Wild West of rule-breakers. It’s easier to seek forgiveness if caught than ask permission in the first place, they said.

Others said most of the county’s 500 or so wineries try to follow the rules, though layers of complicated county regulations that have changed over the decades can lead to confusion.

The code compliance program has had critics from the beginning. Some called it a whitewash and said the county was merely granting absolution to wrong-doers.

Two recent Napa County Planning Commission hearings show the county’s code compliance program in action.

Tamber Bey

Barry Waitte and his Tamber Bey Vineyards winery near Calistoga came before the Planning Commission on Nov. 3 to try to correct code violations.

The winery on a horse ranch had annual wine production of 80,000 gallons a year, instead of its permitted 60,000 gallons. The Planning Commission legalized the higher amount.

“I want to commend the Waittes for participating in the code compliance program,” Commissioner Dave Whitmer said. “I’m in favor of people being in compliance.”

Barry Waitte explained why the exceedance occurred.

“We’ve had a tremendous growth in our brand,” he said. “When I came to Napa 22 years ago and started my wine pursuit, my first vintage was 150 cases, in 2001. (Now) we have exceeded our gallonage requirements, sometimes getting above the 60,000 gallons.”

The Waittes had another request beyond the code compliance matter. They wanted to increase overall annual visitation from 8,640 to 9,215. Daily tasting visitation would increase and marketing event visitation would decrease.

While the Planning Commission has in all cases legalized code compliance violations, asking for additional rights is a different matter. It sometimes takes the position that wineries seeking forgiveness shouldn’t also be rewarded with extras.

In the case of Tamber Bey, the commission granted the visitation change, but only after much discussion. The vote was 3-2.

“I look at it as, it’s not necessarily rewarding, but I think it’s good planning,” Commissioner Megan Dameron said. “It’s been many years since they have requested anything here.”

Wineries in the code compliance program seeking extras have met with different fates.

For example, the commission in September 2020 legalized Ballentine Vineyards' annual visitation from the allowed 640 to the actual 7,969. It then granted the winery’s request to almost triple this amount, among other things noting access is from Highway 29.

But the commission reached a different conclusion for Ehlers Estate winery last September. It granted the winery’s request to legalize annual visitation from the permitted 1,077 to the actual 33,530. It allowed an “extra” request to make more wine but turned down another to further increase visitation to 37,200.

“I believe this system was created for people to come into compliance, not come into compliance and ask for more in the midst of it,” Commissioner Dave Whitmer said at the time.

Commission Chairperson Andrew Mazotti recently said he understands why wineries sometimes ask for extras. It’s a fairly long and rigorous process to go to Planning Commission and the waiting list is long, so applicants want to do everything at once as a matter of efficiency.

There’s no official policy when to grant or turn down requests for extras. It’s a case-by-case basis, he said.

“It’s definitely tricky,” Mazotti said.

Waitte, after the Nov. 3 meeting, reflected on his experience with the code compliance program.

“We submitted the application in March 2019,” he said. “It’s been frustrating it’s taken so long to address the issues.”

Just the engineering costs for the project were $50,000 to $60,000, he said.

As part of the code compliance program, the county inspected the Tamber Bey property. That resulted in the winery having to do such things as address electrical issues, secure tanks, and clear exit routes.

Venge Vineyards

Kirk Venge and his Venge Vineyards winery near Calistoga came to the Planning Commission on Dec. 15 to try to correct code violations.

The winery is permitted to produce 20,000 gallons annually and has produced 70,000 gallons. It is authorized to have two full-time and two part-time employees and has five full-time employees, a county report said.

“How did we get to this point today?” Venge said. “So we grew. We grew with the light of how to survive in the climate of Napa Valley…Larger examples of that growth happened in 2018, when we saw amazing, amazing yields from our growers.”

That raised questions on how to stand by the growers, who see the opposite yield situation in frost and fire years, he said.

Venge said he was born and raised in the Rutherford area. His father is a vintner. Vineyards and wineries are all he knows and he was influenced by such local winemakers as John Shafer, Dan Duckhorn, Jack Cakebread, and others.

“My existence in the Napa Vine wine industry has never been a vanity project,” Venge said. “Winegrowing and winemaking is my sole occupation, always has been, always will be.”

Venge Vineyards had no visitor violations. As an extra, it asked to decrease daily visitation and increase marketing visitation, for an overall decrease from 7,460 visitors annually to 7,307.

“We’ve developed a project that is basically a production facility,” consultant Jeffrey Redding told commissioners. “This is the type of project that typically the commission is overjoyed to see…”

Commissioners voiced no objections to the winery’s requests.

“It’s very rare we have an applicant come in and say, ‘I want to decrease my entitled number,’ ” Commissioner Anne Cottrell said.

But new information came up during the hearing that prompted the Planning Commission to delay a ruling. Commissioners learned that Venge Vineyards trucks in water at times in addition to using groundwater, with Redding putting the annual amount at a half-acre foot.

That’s equivalent to about a quarter of the water in an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Venge said water is put on the vines within two days of a heatwave. The goal is to give a boost of two gallons to four gallons of water per vine.

“The precise timing prevents vine collapse,” he said. “If we can get this correct, in doing so we irrigate and we reload the irrigation/fire suppression tank.”

Commissioners wondered how the trucking might affect the traffic study and water analysis and other aspects of the application. Even though they foresaw no big changes, they continued the matter until Jan. 19 to have a more complete staff report.

“The Board of Supervisors has told us the policy is to help get applicants into compliance….this is a moving forward to find a path forward here for the applicant,” Cottrell said.

Taking time

It’s taken more than two-and-a-half years for Napa County to settle slightly more than half the code compliance cases.

Pedroza said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a factor in how quickly the county can process the code compliance applications.

Redding, a consultant for several wineries, said it’s been harder to find engineers to do the various studies the county requires with its applications. A major reason is engineers are engaged in work related to fire recovery projects since the 2017 fires.

Also, there’s a sudden influx of code compliance applications. Redding pointed to a limited number of engineers who do the traffic studies.

“I think most people want to be in compliance,” Redding said.

Pedroza said a few businesses in the code compliance program haven’t submitted all of the information asked of them. Some are not showing the good faith necessary and the county needs to hold them accountable.

But most have taken the opportunity to come into compliance, which was the purpose of the program, he said.

County Code Compliance Manager David Giudice called the code compliance program "a reset." The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting shutdowns quieted down violations in the time since then.

"We're starting to see more activity right now, now that things have opened up," he said. "I would expect this spring, we’ll probably see more activity on that front.”

Meanwhile, Planning Commission and Zoning Administrator will be seeing more code compliance cases in the coming months from the 2019 code compliance program. It’s 26 down, 21 to go…

