Napa County is closing in on a 55-year agreement that would let it try to jumpstart the long-stalled Lake Berryessa resort revival starting next year.
The county for three years has negotiated with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to manage resorts along the federal reservoir. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors spoke favorably of a proposed 55-year deal that still needs work on the fine print.
“We’re not going to celebrate until we sign on the dotted line, which is close,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.
If all goes as county officials hope—and County Executive Officer Minh Tran tried to tamp down any overly optimistic expectations—the Board of Supervisors could vote on an agreement with the Bureau in January or February.
“We are almost close to the finish line and we look to cross the finish line in January,” Bureau Deputy Area Manager Lee Mao said.
That’s the goal.
“We are well on our way, but we are not quite there yet,” Tran said. “There are many more steps to go.”
Lake Berryessa has seven resorts on federal land. The Bureau of Reclamation a decade ago razed five resorts and has unsuccessfully sought concessionaires to redevelop them. Napa County could try to succeed where the Bureau has failed. It would try to find concessionaires to build marinas, restaurants, stores and other amenities at three of those five resorts, with an option to take on the remaining two at a later date.
County officials have said that the county would face fewer restrictions than a federal agency in finding concessionaires.
“I think every time we drive by the lake, we all get excited about the potential of what it could become,” Pedroza said.
But there are risks. County officials have said they want terms that they believe offer a chance at redevelopment success and don’t prove a drain on county coffers.
If the deal goes forward, the county would take over management of Steele Canyon, Spanish Flat and Monticello Shores resorts in November 2020. It would do some advance work, however, possibly seeking requests for proposals from potential concessionaires next spring.
Napa County would have the option to manage Putah Canyon and Berryessa Point resorts, though Mao said the Bureau in the interim will seek to make improvements at Putah Canyon.
A key point for the county is winning Bureau permission for a 55-year term. County officials say such a term is necessary to attract concessionaires that must build roads, sewers and other infrastructure.
The proposed agreement would allow for this.
County officials have also wanted the Bureau to share in the losses in the initial years of an agreement, before resorts are built and begin generating revenue. County expenses would include such things as management staff and Sheriff’s law enforcement at a busier lake.
The Bureau proposes to make available $1 million over five years.
In the long run, redeveloped resorts would generate taxes and fees for the county. County costs could be $2.5 million a year and the resorts could generate $3.5 million a year, Grant Sedgwick of Ragatz Realty said.
“There is a prospect in fact that the costs will be more than offset by the revenues,” said Sedgwick, whose firm is doing consulting work for the county.
County officials have said that a Berryessa venture doesn’t have to be a money-maker for the county, but needs to at least break even.
Resident James Hinton said during public comments that some people are nervous that someone might try to build casino resorts around Lake Berryessa. He asked if that is something to worry about.
Mao said resort redevelopment must fall in the framework of the 2006 Lake Berryessa Visitor Services Plan. A casino is pretty much out of the question, he said.
Local resident Chris Malan said Lake Berryessa is a water supply for Vacaville, Fairfield, Suisun City and Vallejo.
“My question is, is there a study on what the water quality changes will be with this increased activity at the lake—more cars, more boats, more oil spills?” Malan said during public comments.
Tran later said that the county must work through environmental concerns, as well as other issues.
Lake Berryessa since the early 1960s has had seven resorts. The Bureau estimated visitation at the reservoir fell from 1.5 million annually in the heyday of the resorts to 408,000 by 2014 with five of the resorts razed.
Today, Markley Cove and Pleasure Cove are operating at full strength under concessionaire agreements with the Bureau. The county would not try to redevelop these resorts.
Of the five resorts that the county could oversee, Steele Canyon, Spanish Flat and Putah Canyon are operating in stripped-down fashion under interim contracts, with such things as camping. That would continue for summer 2020.
Berryessa Point and Monticello Shores are closed.
Reaching an agreement with the Bureau has proven difficult, with supervisors in May expressing disappointment with the terms being offered. Pedroza and Supervisor Diane Dillon have met with Bureau staff to try to work things out.
The news told to the Board of Supervisors by Deputy County Executive Officer Molly Rattigan on Tuesday might have been a breakthrough.
“The picture is much clearer,” Board of Supervisors chairman Ryan Gregory said.