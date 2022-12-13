Napa County names Dr. Christine Wu new public health officer

Napa County has a new public health officer as of Dec. 31 — Dr. Christine Wu.

This has been a high-profile position over the past 2 1/2 years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Karen Relucio, who has held the post throughout the pandemic, is stepping down at year’s end.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday appointed Wu as the next public health officer. Wu has been the Solano County deputy health officer in the public health division for nearly four years.

“I have worked with Dr. Relucio during the pandemic and I know I’m filling big shoes,” Wu said. “I’m very excited to get to know the Napa County community and how I can best serve our residents here.”

Napa County recently released a statement urging residents to take precautions against the coronavirus and influenza. It urged residents to receive vaccines or boosters against the illnesses, stay home and test when sick, wear a mask, wash hands and cover sneezes and coughs.

Before the meeting, Wu said nothing to suggest a radical change in county policies. Rather, she mentioned taking similar steps to those outlined in that county statement to protect the most vulnerable.

Napa County Health and Human Services Agency Director Jennifer Yasumoto introduced Wu to the Board of Supervisors. She said she selected Wu after significant internal and external stakeholder input and three rounds of interviews.

“We’re so fortunate to have Dr. Wu join our team here in Napa County,” she said.

In her Solano County job, Wu oversees communicable disease control as well as medical services, preparedness and immunization programs. Wu has been at the forefront of the pandemic response in Solano County, Yasumoto said.

Wu helped establish the Solano County Opioid Safety Coalition and buprenorphine-assisted treatment program — buprenorphine is a medication approved to treat opioid addiction.

“These are obviously topics that are near and dear to our hearts here in Napa County,” Yasumoto said.

She called Wu “the ideal candidate to fill this position.”

The board unanimously and quickly made the appointment. California law requires each county board to appoint a public health officer.

The public health officer's job was likely Napa County's most difficult opening to fill, Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory said.

Wu graduated from the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and the UC Berkeley School of Public Health. She is a peer reviewer for the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association and an adjunct instructor at Touro University School of Medicine.

The county also appointed Sheryl Bratton as Napa County counsel as of Feb. 27, a selection previously reported as pending. Bratton is stepping down as the county administrative officer of Sonoma County.

During public comments, Michele Grupe asked why the Board of Supervisors is making this appointment at this time. Two new supervisors will join the board in January and the board is waiting until then to find a new county executive officer.

Gregory noted the Board of Supervisors had previously announced it would try to fill the county counsel position by year’s end. The post has been vacant for too long, he said.

The county has sought a new county counsel for about a year. Thomas Zeleny has filled in as interim county counsel and received praise from supervisors for his service.

