Napa County names Joey DeNatale first Youth Poet Laureate

Young people have demanded to be heard, and the Napa County Poet Laureate program is listening. Napa County recently named Joey DeNatale — an 11th-grader at Vintage High School — as its first Youth Poet Laureate to serve as a liaison to other young artists.
DeNatale was recognized with the honorary title at the Jan. 4 Board of Supervisors meeting and is eager to get out in the community during his year-long tenure.
“I'm really excited to, first and foremost, be someone who's able to kind of shape the position,” said DeNatale, 17. “There's some outreach events and programs we're going to be doing, and a lot of them were supposed to happen in the coming weeks and are being postponed due to the COVID situation, but I'm excited to get to work with people in the community again.”
DeNatale says he has always been artistically inclined and started pursuing performing arts and theater activities at a very young age. As a result, storytelling through songs and poetry have been a fixture throughout his childhood and teen years.
“That's just always been a natural way for me to release my emotions or process what I'm feeling,” said DeNatale.
“I remember being that 8-year-old coming home from summer camp with a summer crush and writing little songs about it on Google Docs,” he laughs.
So when Club Day came around at school last fall, it was natural for DeNatale to gravitate toward the Poetry Club. Upon joining, the application for the Youth Poet Laureate program was shared with club members, and he decided to take a risk and go for it.
DeNatale was chosen by a panel of judges with community members, poets, and librarians.
“Joey will be an ambassador of poetry and strive to heighten the appreciation of this art form,” said Anthony Halstead, director of library services and community outreach for Napa County. “[And] by selecting the county’s first youth poet laureate, we recognize the unique value that a teen voice can bring to the community.”
When it came to picking which pieces he would submit, DeNatale says he confided in friends to pick the perfect combination of works that would best represent him as a writer.
“It was a little bit of a moment of vulnerability in choosing what I was going to put out there,” he said.
But as a teen that chose to recite Robert Frost’s “Stopping by the Woods on a Snowy Evening,” after receiving his title, one may not expect the type of poetry that DeNatale typically writes. Highly based on his worldview, DeNatale's work isn't necessarily flowery or reliant on imagery, and certainly isn't glamorous.
“The things that I write about aren't always about nature and the beauty of the world," he said. "The stuff that I like to tackle is at the opposite spectrum of that … It is about the darker parts of what the human experience is."
As the first teen to ever hold this position, Napa County library staff are also interested to see what DeNatale will bring to the organization.
"One of the exciting things about a youth poet laureate is that the exuberance of youth can be brought to this art,” said Halstead. “And, allow us to learn from one another and the poet inside each of us.”
And despite his age, DeNatale recognizes the impact he could have on other young poets as well, hence the reason he applied in the first place.
“I definitely think it's super important, now more than ever,” he said of engaging young people through art and poetry. “You look at the government and the people who are running the country, and it's like, ‘Wow, they're pretty old.’
"And then you kind of see that the unrest is starting to form, and younger leaders become more vocal … This is our country, this is our world right now, and we're going to be the next generation that kind of comes in and revolutionizes and makes the world match up with how we're feeling.”
“And in the vein of creative outreach, and going back to Robert Frost, even — I love Robert Frost, and that's always going to be there. But when he was writing his poetry, he was the new voice,” said DeNatale. “I hope to be able to have that influence one day where you look at me, and you're like, ‘Oh, he is antiquated.’”
For now, though, DeNatale says he is just trying to get through the rest of the school year.
Learn more about DeNatale and the Napa County Poet Laureate Program on the Napa County Library website countyofnapa.org/Library.
You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.