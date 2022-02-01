Napa County names Joey DeNatale first Youth Poet Laureate

"The Middle of the Day in China" by Joey DeNatale

It's the middle of the day in China, and it's 9 p.m. here.

It's the middle of the day in China, and that doesn't matter to me at all.

I can't focus on anywhere else, I seem to focus on anything other than myself.

I never thought the world revolved around me, I always seem to revolve around the world, spinning in circles through the day, turning in circles through the night, moving from room to room until it no longer makes sense.

But even when it no longer makes sense, the cycle continues blissfully unaware of its surroundings, leaving me behind but stuck in its wake, until I am close to back to where I began.

And it's the middle of the day in China, but it's 9 p.m. here.

It's the middle of the day in China, and I wonder who I will be by that time tomorrow.