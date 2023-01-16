Napa County near to making hard housing choices

A day of decision is fast approaching for Napa County to choose rural multi-family housing sites, be it a piece of Skyline Wilderness Park or amid country living areas near the Silverado Trail.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

California is demanding that more housing be built in all of its communities. Napa County must find room in its unincorporated areas outside of cities for 106 homes from 2023 to 2031, 61 of which must be affordable for low-income residents.

A county dedicated to preserving farmland for its world-famous wine country must find rural land for apartments that meet affordability requirements. Such factors as being able to hook up to sewer and water services come into play.

California has imposed a Jan. 31 deadline and the Napa County Board of Supervisors is to choose the sites on Jan. 24. The county Planning Commission and a board-appointed housing committee are giving advice.

The county identified six sites of 5 to 10 acres, but one property on Big Ranch Road is off the table at the owner’s request. That leaves a flat section of Skyline Wilderness Park, the Bishop and Altumura sites near Silverado, a site near Foster Road next to the city of Napa, and a site at Spanish Flat near Lake Berryessa.

“There’s nothing here that’s ideal in every aspect,” Planning Commission Chairperson Megan Dameron said. “It’s not easy.”

Taking up the matter Wednesday, the Planning Commission recommended removing the Bishop site on Hedgeside Avenue near Silverado from the list.

Hedgeside Avenue-area residents said building apartments there could cause flooding and traffic problems. They pointed out the site isn’t near stores or bus lines, and mentioned the uncertainty that water and sewer services could be provided.

“I have faith in those reasons,” Commissioner Andrew Mazotti said after hearing such remarks during public comments. “Whether it gets submitted to the state or not, I don’t think it’s a viable site.”

Mazotti, who works for Zapolski Real Estate, spoke of the difficulties of building affordable housing projects in general. The cost in San Francisco is $1 million a unit and in Napa County might be $550,000 to $600,000 a unit. To make a market-rate project work, rent would have to be $4,200 a month, he said.

Mazotti asked if the county could choose just one site that could hold all of the mandated units. County Supervising Planner Trevor Hawkes replied that the state wants a buffer in case some sites aren’t developed or fully developed by the private sector.

Hawkes also talked about how the proposed sites help Napa County meet various state criteria. For example, the state wants some affordable housing be built in “areas of opportunity” and “racially concentrated areas of affluence.”

The county’s Housing Element Advisory Committee in December made a different recommendation. It kept the Bishop site on the list, but removed the Skyline Park site.

California owns 850-acre Skyline Park and has already said it might put apartments on 5 acres in a flat section along Imola Avenue. It could do so without county approval.

Meanwhile, the county is trying to buy all 850 acres of Skyline from the state to preserve it as parkland. But the state could refuse to sell the section targeted for housing.

The question is whether the county would encourage Skyline housing by putting the site on the housing list. Or would it simply ensure it gets credit toward the state-mandated housing numbers if the state puts in apartments against its wishes?

The housing committee also recommended creating a master plan for Spanish Flat near Lake Berryessa before apartments are built there. That plan would focus on bringing stores, medical clinics, schools and other services into a remote area.

Napa County is working with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to redevelop Lake Berryessa resorts. The thought is that Spanish Flat multi-family units could provide housing for workers at the rejuvenated resorts.

In another twist, the city of Napa in a Jan. 10 letter asked the county to remove from the list the Foster Road site within the city’s growth boundary. City Manager Steve Potter said a complex agreement would be needed to allow Napa County to receive state housing credits while also allowing the land to be annexed to the city.

County officials didn’t see the objection as insurmountable. Hawkes said this is mostly a procedural issue that can be clarified as things move forward.

Whatever housing site list the county eventually chooses must be submitted to the state Department of Housing and Community Development for approval.

Napa County originally had a housing mandate for 1,014 homes in the unincorporated area. It used previous agreements to transfer 90% of its allocation to the cities of Napa, American Canyon and St. Helena.

The housing list is part of a larger, state-required task of updating the housing element to the county general plan. That effort includes an environmental impact report.

Go to https://bit.ly/3kg8zta to see details of the general plan housing element update.

PHOTOS: Justin-Siena defeats Napa 54-7 in girls basketball