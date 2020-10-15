Napa County nears an improved "orange" COVID-19 rating

Tuesday is the day Napa County will learn if it has made the leap from "red" to "orange" on the state’s COVID-19 rating system and can further lift business restrictions.

An orange rating could make a big difference when cold weather hits in the coming months. Restaurants, fitness centers and places of worship could allow more people inside. Wineries could allow the public inside, instead of outdoors only.

Napa County already has orange-tier credentials with its latest COVID-19 numbers. But it must have them for two consecutive weeks to actually make the leap.

Next Tuesday, the state will announce the updated COVID-19 ratings. Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, on Thursday sounded an upbeat note.

“I am keenly aware of the sacrifices so many have made to help get us to this next tier and I am optimistic that we can continue on our path forward if we remain vigilant through the upcoming holiday season,” she said in a press release.

California has four tiers that vary in business and activity restrictions. Purple is the most restrictive, moving to red, then orange, then to the least-restrictive yellow.