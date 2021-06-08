Napa County needs more time with a winery proposal at the end of a mile-long narrow road

Pickett Road resident Christopher Kostow is the chef at The Restaurant at Meadowood. He said winery events involve not only guests arriving in shuttles, but also florists, planners, musicians and others.

“That is a lot of traffic, a lot of cars, hurtling down that road,” Kostow said.

Pickett Road at some points is no wider than 11 feet, he said. There is a crumbling ditch to the north side. He fears regularly for his children’s lives. A local dog was recently killed by a speeding motorist.

Whitmer said he understood.

“You come down from the very top of Pickett Road and it’s a straightaway,” Whitmer said. “A lot of folks are probably going, ‘Oh boy, this is like a race track.’ Well, that’s a problem on a small, narrow road like that.”

When he drove on the road, he saw no posted speed limit, though perhaps he just missed it, Whitmer said.

Kostow and others in letters talked about the aquifer that provides drinking water to residents. Supplies have become increasingly spotty, they said.

“Water trucks can be seen every day on Pickett Road,” Levenstein said. “They tell us the water problem is a big one.”