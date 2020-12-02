Napa County needs time to unravel Sinskey winery requests

“This winery is everything to us,” Sinskey told commissioners. “We have no financial backers. The last few years have been incredibly challenging.”

The 2017 Atlas Fire burned up to the winery. Sinskey winery lost its Stags Leap District vineyard to the fire and tons of fruit to smoke taint from other fires in recent years. This year brought the COVID-19 pandemic, with its various business restrictions.

The winery this year made only 600 cases of wine. The various disasters have been financially devastating, Sinskey said.

“As a result, Silicon Valley Bank and the government have become our silent partners,” he said.

Sinskey elaborated in a letter to the commission. The bright spot is direct-to-consumer business. The winery does good business when it is able to be open amid the pandemic, but costs have gone through the roof, he said.

“If we are open or not, we need to maintain and pay our employees,” Sinskey wrote. “The only way we can bring in revenue needed to thrive is to be able to capture the peak traffic flows when they happen.”

The winery might go from no customers during the week to a full house on the weekend, Sinskey wrote. He wants the flexibility to take advantage of the peaks.