Napa County needs wet March to avoid super-dry rain season

Even robust March rains likely wouldn't let Napa County even approach a normal rainfall season. But they could let the county avoid one of its driest rain seasons on record, with data dating back to 1877 at Napa State Hospital.

Napa State Hospital averages about 25 inches annually. This season to date, it has received about 8 inches. More is needed to top the 9.52 inches that fell in 1923-24 or the 12.9 inches that fell in 1938-39.

For that matter, more rain is needed to top the 13.94 inches that fell last year. Napa County is about to be hit with a dry-year double-whammy.

Eldredge said the city of Napa will give preference to its State Water Project water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to save Lake Hennessey water. It should also start using water from much-smaller Milliken Reservoir in the hills above Silverado for the first time since 2017, when the Atlas fire damaged the piping system.

The city at this point isn’t contemplating water rationing, she said. But it wants residents to conserve by doing such things as not yet moving into a summer landscape water schedule.

Pechner is concerned about gusty offshore winds that have hit the area about every month lately, as opposed to usually being confined to the fall. Napa County had a bout of winds this past week.