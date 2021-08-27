 Skip to main content
Napa County new COVID-19 case county falls for week
Napa County new COVID-19 case county falls for week

Napa County’s weekly count of new COVID-19 cases for Aug. 20-26 fell for the first time in nine weeks, to 285.

That compares to 324 new cases for the previous week. Despite the 12% drop, the county has reported more than 729 cases this month, with several days remaining. That is the highest since January, when new cases hit around 2,500.

The average age of new cases increased from 34 years old to 40 years old. The highest proportion of new cases was among people in their 30s at 20%, followed by those under 18 at 19%, the county reported.

Nineteen people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, the county reported. Twenty-six percent of ICU beds were available.

On Wednesday, the county reported 72.9% of those hospitalized locally with COVID-19 are unvaccinated and 26.2% fully vaccinated, with the status of the remainder unknown.

Seventy-seven percent of eligible Napa County residents are fully vaccinated and 82% are at least partially vaccinated, the county reported.

Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, recapped Napa County's masking order in her weekly report. Regardless of vaccination status, all persons must wear face coverings at all times when indoors except:

  • In their own residence solely with members of their own household.
  • When working in a closed room or office.
  • When actively performing an activity that cannot be done while wearing a face covering, such as eating or drinking, swimming, showering in a fitness facility or obtaining a medical or cosmetic service requiring temporary removal of a face covering to perform the service.
  • As specifically exempted from use of face coverings under the guidance of California Department of Public Health or where a face covering poses a safety risk.

Booster shots will be recommended for recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines according to U.S. health officials. Dr. Anthony Santella, professor and interim chair of the doctor of health program at the University of New Haven, and Dr. Rob Davidson, ER doctor and executive director of the committee to protect health care, joined Cheddar to discuss how the Biden Administration came to change course on administering booster shots and why it is becoming necessary amid the delta variant surge.

