Napa County’s Public Works department must wait out the latest string of winter rains before starting to repair a landslide that forced the closure of rural Mount Veeder Road on Monday.

County engineers are counting on a forecast of relatively calm weather in hopes of opening one lane of the forested two-lane route sometime within two weeks, according to Steve Stangland, Napa County’s public works superintendent.

Soil tests will be required to learn how best to stabilize the ground enough to restore two-way traffic — a step Stangland said can’t be scheduled until this season’s Bay Area rains abate and under-the-surface water drains from the soil.

The slide began Friday at mile marker 6.15 in the 3600 block, initially undermining one lane. Further roadbed warping on Monday left both lanes impassable and forced local residents to detour to the Oakville Grade and Redwood Road, according to Napa County Supervisor Ryan Gregory.

“Uphill slide pushing under and warping remaining roadway, so road is closed at the moment,” he wrote in a Facebook post that included a photo of the barricaded road, with one lane covered in plastic sheeting. “We’ll assess after this storm and see if we can make it passable for now.”

What has worsened the slide and forced Mount Veeder’s full closure is a steady, slow-motion slide from slopes above the roadway to below the roadbed, a process Stangland said has likely gone on for hundreds of years.

“Above the road we have the remnant of an ancient slide pushing down and heaving sections of the road up, kind of like a tent,” he said Tuesday.

Napa County’s immediate goal will be to reopen one lane of Mount Veeder while deciding what work is needed to make both lanes safe for traffic. That work will include surveying the topography of the slide site, as well as drilling ground cores to measure the depth of the slide and thus the necessary depth of a rock or concrete retaining wall, according to Stangland.

No cost estimate for the repairs was available on Tuesday.

Other slides have occurred elsewhere on Mount Veeder, but workers have kept one lane open at those locations, according to Stangland.

Mount Veeder road is one of two rural routes in Napa County to remain completely closed due to storm-related damage this year. Outside Calistoga, Old Lawley Toll Road shut down in the 3650 block following repeated waves of rainfall that swept California in early January.

Structural repair on Old Lawley is complete, but the road cannot reopen until dry conditions last long enough to allow repaving, Stangland said.

