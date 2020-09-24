Napa County, Northern California face high winds, critical fire danger this weekend

Strong wind gusts, hot temperatures and low humidity are in the forecast for this weekend, putting Napa County and surrounding Northern California in critical fire danger.
The National Weather Service has issued a fire watch for Saturday night and Sunday, saying that the mixture of heat and wind is a “bad recipe” for wildfires. Winds at the top of Mount St. Helena could gust to 50 mph, forecasters said.
The National Weather Service likely won’t decide until Friday morning whether to issue a Red Flag Warning in the area, said forecaster Ana Schneider.
Meanwhile, Pacific Gas & Electric is monitoring conditions to determine if preemptive power shutdowns are needed. The Northern Sierra was put on an "elevated" risk status on Wednesday, but not Napa County.
As of Thursday morning, high temperatures for Napa this weekend were forecast to be in the low 90s, but this forecast will most likely be boosted in the next day or two, Schneider said.
Triple digit temperatures are likely for much of the Napa Valley on Sunday and Monday, with Monday the hottest day, she said.
Temperatures were not expected to be as hot as the record-breaking heat over the Labor Day holiday when Napa reached an all-time record for September of 111 degrees.
Smoke is likely to return to Napa skies starting Friday and last into next week from the August Complex Fire burning in the northern part of the state, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said.
This smoke should be "dramatically less" than the soupy skies that hung over Napa Valley after Labor Day, the National Weather Service said.
The District issued an air quality advisory for Friday due to possible wildfire smoke impacts.
There is no Spare the Air Alert in effect and air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, the Air Quality Management District said.
Air quality is expected to be in the good to moderate range and is not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard on Friday.
As of Thursday, the the LNU Lightning Complex fire in the North Bay was 98% contained, Cal Fire reported.
