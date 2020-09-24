Napa County, Northern California face high winds, critical fire danger this weekend

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Strong wind gusts, hot temperatures and low humidity are in the forecast for this weekend, putting Napa County and surrounding Northern California in critical fire danger.

The National Weather Service has issued a fire watch for Saturday night and Sunday, saying that the mixture of heat and wind is a “bad recipe” for wildfires. Winds at the top of Mount St. Helena could gust to 50 mph, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service likely won’t decide until Friday morning whether to issue a Red Flag Warning in the area, said forecaster Ana Schneider.

Meanwhile, Pacific Gas & Electric is monitoring conditions to determine if preemptive power shutdowns are needed. The Northern Sierra was put on an "elevated" risk status on Wednesday, but not Napa County.

As of Thursday morning, high temperatures for Napa this weekend were forecast to be in the low 90s, but this forecast will most likely be boosted in the next day or two, Schneider said.

Triple digit temperatures are likely for much of the Napa Valley on Sunday and Monday, with Monday the hottest day, she said.