Napa County not free from the impacts of gun violence

With a death toll of at least 19 Californians from mass shootings since the dawn of 2023, Napa County residents may be forgiven if their minds drift back to the horror that happened at Yountville Pathway Home in 2018.

But most would be surprised to learn that the California Veterans Home tragedy — that resulted in the deaths of three victims as well as the shooter — doesn’t technically fit the definition of a mass shooting. The term, as defined by the Gun Violence Archive, means four or more people were killed or injured, not including the shooter.

The state has had three that do qualify as of Jan. 1. Most recently, a 77-year-old man is in custody following the Monday killing of seven people in Half Moon Bay. And, in shootings last week, 11 people died and nine were wounded in the Los Angeles suburb of Monterey Park, while another six died in an apparent gang-related slaying in Tulare County.

Mass shootings are relatively rare in the North Bay, with Sonoma County having two, Marin County two and Solano County four since 2018. Alameda County is the nine-county Bay Area outlier, with 28 within the same time period — most occurring within Oakland's city limits.

But despite Napa County's literal — if technical — dodge of this particular bullet, many Napans have, indeed, felt the impact of gun violence, including mass shootings.

Local politicians, educators and clergy said that, given the climate of gun violence in the United States, they remain vigilant of the threat gun violence poses, and have taken steps since 2018 to reduce the risks.

Rabbi Niles Goldstein, spiritual leader of Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa, said that ever since the 2018 Pittsburg synagogue shooting — an antisemetic attack that killed 11 people — the Napa synagogue has hired an armed guard to be present whenever they hold any kind of worship service or event. They’ve also improved cameras and alarm systems, and the members of the congregation have undergone active shooter trainings.

Goldstein added that the Napa Police Department has helped pay for some of these security upgrades, as did a January 2022 investment $126,525 from the California Office of Emergency Services, part of a $47.5 million effort to enhance security and safety at nonprofits and faith-based organizations that the state determined were at high risk for violent attacks and hate crimes.

But even with that funding into safety improvements, members of the congregation are still wary about the possibility of violence, he said.

“We’ve done quite a bit, but obviously many members of my community are still uneasy,” Goldstein said.

Goldstein added that some shootings are clearly connected to extremism — though he noted the last two mass shootings in California don’t seem to connect to that — and antisemitism is one subset of extremism. But he thinks much of the problem, in general, is accessibility of high-powered firearms.

“The fact that high powered, semi-automatic weaponry is so easily accessible to people is at the core of this problem,” he said. “There’s extremism everywhere, there’s mental illness everywhere, all over the world, but with these kinds of mass shootings that occur with such regularity in this country, the one common denominator seems to be ready access to these high-powered weapons, which really don’t have any other purpose other than to kill people.”

At the school level, Julie Bordes, spokesperson for the Napa Valley Unified School District, said in an email that the district recently installed camera systems at all school campuses, and — by using funding from the Measure H bond measure — fencing and gates around many campuses.

Beyond the question of physical security, the district maintains partnerships with Napa’s law enforcement agencies, mental health professionals and other school safety experts. The district maintains comprehensive school safety plans to help coordinate all the moving pieces of its safety infrastructure, she said.

Bordes also noted that school administrators and other school staff meet regularly with local police departments, fire departments and public health contacts, as well as officials who oversee air quality and wildfire safety. There are also police officers, in the form of School Resource Officers, at each of the district’s middle and high schools.

Rubén Aurelio, superintendent of the St. Helena School District, noted in an email that staff there received active shooter training at the beginning of the school year. The district also sent a handful of staff members to threat assessment training with law enforcement, conducts at least two lock down drills per year, and has over 90 handheld radios for communication purposes — and local law enforcement have an emergency channel to hear emergencies directly from the school setting.

Steve Potter, Napa's city manager, said in a statement he’s proud the city has a well-trained police department, and that regular trainings remain a top priority for the city. The large-scale training event held at the former Harvest Middle School campus on Saturday, he noted, is one such example of that preparation.

Lindsey Sin, deputy secretary for CalVet, said that, for security reasons, CalVet doesn't provide information about security measures at Veterans Home campuses. A spokesperson for BottleRock Napa Valley also said it doesn't comment on its security procedures.

Along with the increased safety precautions, others in the Napa Community are attempting to enact change.

Arik Housley has been impacted by gun violence more than most Napans. He created the Alaina’s Voice Foundation with his wife, Hannah Housley, shortly after their daughter Alaina Housley, a Vintage High School graduate and Pepperdine University Freshman, was shot along with 11 others in the 2018 Thousand Oaks shooting.

But Housley, a gun owner, noted that his organization doesn’t focus on gun violence itself; it instead attempts to create positive change in the world, and particularly in the local community, through education, music and mental health initiatives. That’s accomplished through scholarships, he said, and by providing therapeutic services to those in need.

“Hannah and I don’t see mass shootings changing until the narrative changes in our country,” Housley said. “We can blame guns, we can blame mental health, we can blame anything, but in the end it’s humanity. For our side, it’s a little bit of all of it, mental health, guns, large clips, whatever. But that’s not something we as a foundation focus on. We have to get people just to a table to have a conversation first.”

At the federal government level, efforts to regulate firearm ownership have moved forward in congress — and mostly stalled out — for decades.

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, noted that he believes in the Second Amendment and he personally knows many responsible gun owners in his district. But he also referred to gun violence as an epidemic that needs to be clamped down on by the federal government — one he said recently become more pressing when firearms last year became the top cause of death for children in the United States, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

“We all recognize we have a right to own a firearm, but with that right comes a responsibility,” Thompson said. “If someone is a danger to themselves or others, they shouldn’t be able to get anywhere near a firearm.”

Thompson said that though passing gun control legislation has long been an uphill battle that just became more complicated — owing to the Republican Party taking control of the U.S. House of Representatives — the federal government did pass gun control legislation, the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, a month after the Uvalde, Texas shooting that killed two teachers and 19 children.

That legislation poured funds into mental health programs, and into enhancing school security. It also enhanced background checks for gun purchasers under the age of 21, and provided funds for states to put in place what are known as “red flag” laws. Such laws essentially allow officials to temporarily confiscate firearms from people when it’s determined, in court, that they’re too dangerous to own them.

Thompson praised gun safety efforts at other levels of government, but added that it was important for the federal government to take action on gun control, given that guns often cross state lines.

“California has some of the stricter gun laws in the country,” Thompson said. “As a result, all the assessments of how safe states are, vis-à-vis gun tragedies, California ranks right up at the top, we get an A grade. But we’re still vulnerable because people can go to other states and buy guns and bring them in to our state. So that’s why the federal government needs to be more involved to make sure there’s parity in the laws get around one state’s laws by stopping in one state to another.”

In recent months, some of Napa’s municipalities have taken action to regulate safe storage of firearms, efforts that Thompson praised. So far in Napa County, St. Helena and Yountville have passed such ordinances — which are largely educational, as they’re not particularly enforceable — while the city of Napa is in the process of developing one that will soon go before the City Council.

St. Helena Councilmember Anna Chouteau started that process by reaching out to St. Helena Police Chief Chris Hartley about the possibility of establishing such an ordinance.

She said her effort was inspired by the Napa Valley Moms Demand Action — one part of a national effort to improve gun safety in the United States.

Chouteau noted that Hartley was at first unconvinced about the need to pass the ordinance. She said that she sat down with him several times to go over gun violence statistics, and she shared her stories about how she lost two cousins to firearm-enabled suicide.

Hartley eventually came to the conclusion that he needed to bring the ordinance to the St. Helena City Council, Chouteau said. He cited many statistics about gun violence, and the ordinance received unanimous support from the council.

“One small child dies almost every day in this country after finding an unsecured firearm in their home, or in a relative's home, or while playing at a friend’s house,” Hartley said at that council meeting. “Two older children, particularly teens, die every day in this country by suicide from an unsecured firearm that they obtain from their home or their family member’s home. In addition, 80% of school mass shootings are done by current or former students using an unsecured firearm obtained from their own home or a relative’s home.”

Shortly after St. Helena passed the ordinance, Napa City Councilmember Mary Luros — also inspired by Moms Demand Action — brought up the possibility of developing a similar ordinance at a council meeting, and the other councilmembers agreed it was a good idea.

Luros said in an email that gun violence is a complex problem, but a preventable one. She said the country needs more common sense gun regulations, and people need to be more comfortable having that conversation.

“Our job as a local government is to pass laws that address the needs of our community, and we are in a unique position to do so, because we face fewer bureaucratic hurdles than state and federal levels do,” Luros said. “We have an opportunity and a responsibility to create innovative policies that meet our needs. We certainly can’t accept the increase in gun violence as the norm.”

Luros added that she was saddened that children have to go through active shooter trainings, and that places of worship need guards. She noted that background checks get guns out of the hands of criminals, and that responsible gun storage saves lives.

“Every time we experience a gun violence tragedy as a country, we fall back on our ’thoughts and prayers,' a pattern of feeling terrible about what has happened and at the same time feeling completely helpless,” she said. “We need to break out of this pattern and take action to make real change in our community. While an educational ordinance about safe gun storage may seem like a small step, it’s a step towards a bigger conversation about what we can and should be doing in Napa to help prevent gun violence.”