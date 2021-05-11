Napa County now covered by Gov. Newsom's extension of drought emergency

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday declared a drought emergency in 41 counties, including Napa and areas of the Central Valley that had urged action on behalf of agricultural growers.

Under the proclamation, state officials will consider ways to conserve water, improve water quality and move water to where it is needed most. It also eases regulations.

Newsom’s proclamation dramatically expands the drought emergency he declared in Sonoma and Mendocino counties last month, and now covers 30% of the state’s population.

Earlier this month the Napa City Council declared a "moderate water shortage" and asked water customers to cut usage by 15%. American Canyon is also seeking voluntary reductions from its residents.

Among other curbs, Napans will not be allowed to irrigate greenery on back-to-back days or in the heart of daytime when evaporation is greatest, and also must avoid irrigation during or immediately after rainfall.