Napa County now covered by Gov. Newsom's extension of drought emergency

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday declared a drought emergency in 41 counties, including Napa and areas of the Central Valley that had urged action on behalf of agricultural growers.
Under the proclamation, state officials will consider ways to conserve water, improve water quality and move water to where it is needed most. It also eases regulations.
Newsom’s proclamation dramatically expands the drought emergency he declared in Sonoma and Mendocino counties last month, and now covers 30% of the state’s population.
Earlier this month the Napa City Council declared a "moderate water shortage" and asked water customers to cut usage by 15%. American Canyon is also seeking voluntary reductions from its residents.
Among other curbs, Napans will not be allowed to irrigate greenery on back-to-back days or in the heart of daytime when evaporation is greatest, and also must avoid irrigation during or immediately after rainfall.
Restrictions also are tightening Upvalley in response to the rain-short winter. In St. Helena, a sliding scale of fines will take effect June 1 for city water customers exceeding their allowed consumption during the emergency, starting at $10 per 100 cubic feet and rising to $250 per 100 cubic feet for those more than doubling their limit.
A Calistoga declaration bans irrigation using drinkable water on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and restricts vehicle washing, pool refilling, pavement washing and fountain use.
Yountville also approved an emergency declaration, based on a forecasted 20% reduction in its allotment from Rector Reservoir at the state-owned Veterans Home of California.
The drought is expected to lead to a heightened fire season in a state that blasted records last year.
