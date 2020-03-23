Napa County offers email tip line to ensure business compliance with stay-at-home order

Napa County residents can use a new email address to inform authorities of businesses that stay open despite a statewide stay-home directive, the sheriff's office announced Monday afternoon.

The address, covid19compliance@countyofnapa.org, will be the county's inbox for tips about businesses outside of “essential” categories remaining open, or not maintaining a 6-foot distance between occupants to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to Sheriff John Robertson, who introduced the tip line during a Facebook live chat.

The county will first contact businesses by telephone, then visit the property to inform owners and managers about the terms of the shelter-at-home directive, Robertson said after the announcement. Failure to comply may then lead to a citation or suspension of a business license by the local authority, either the county or one of its five cities.

Robertson also announced the creation of a task force comprising the Sheriff's Office, city police departments and the county District Attorney's office to ensure business compliance with the sheltering order.