When an earthquake struck Napa in 2014, the county started to come to a realization: people didn’t know enough about what to do in the event of a natural disaster.
And then fires hit Lake and Napa counties in 2017.
“It was very clear that we needed to do more to help prepare the community,” said Jen Borgen, inspector biologist with the Napa County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office.
Part of the county’s strategy includes public seminars on emergency planning for the whole family and its animals, she said. That was the topic of Borgen’s presentation before a room of more than a dozen people Saturday afternoon at the Napa County Library in downtown Napa.
Natural disasters in recent years have also taught the county that people won’t evacuate without their animals, underscoring the need to have a thorough plan — and backup plans for backup plans — ready. The Community Animal Response Team, which helps care for and evacuate animals that have been left behind in a natural disaster, has since grown to 200 trained volunteers, Borgen said.
Have a written plan
It’s important for people to have a written plan, she said. People should aim to revise their plan every so often, as circumstances change, and draft backup plans in case their first and second plans fall through. Make sure other people know if they’re part of your plan, and if others are relying on you, take that into account, too.
“When the disaster occurs, sometimes the best-laid plans become nonfunctional,” Borgen said.
Keep in mind that people and pets may be added to the family, Borgen said. They may develop special needs that need to be accounted for in a plan.
Consider where to meet family members and who will take the lead in communication. When it comes to cell phones, texting and long-distance calls are safer bets than placing local calls because they trigger cell phone signals in a different way, she said.
It’s also a good idea to do a practice run of plans with friends and family.
Planners should have extra food and water on hand. Consider that each person should have a gallon of water per day and non-perishable food items are best.
An audience member at Saturday’s presentation suggested revising plans and checking batteries in emergency tools twice per year, when Daylight Savings Time ends and begins.
Have a ‘go’ bag and emergency kits
Prepare a ‘go’ bag that’s kept handy for when a natural disaster hits and you have to leave, Borgen said. She said she knew someone who was evacuated and lost her home within an hour. She left with her purse and pajamas, Borgen said.
Consider having emergency supplies such as: radios, portable battery chargers that can be used for cell phones, dust masks, first aid kids, flashlights, batteries, clothes, maps, matches and duct tape.
An audience member shared that after the 2014 earthquake, she began keeping kits throughout the house and in the car. It’s possible that a natural disaster may make it impossible to access a kit kept in a certain part of a home, Borgen said.
Caring for animals
Know where pets will go and how they will get there. A growing number of shelters for people are taking small animals, but not all do, Borgen said.
Animals can sense when people are stressed out, so people should be calm when trying to put pets into carriers or trailers, Borgen said. People should know their pets well enough to have an idea of whether they will be easy to transport under stress.
Animals can be trained to climb into containers for transport.
Ensure pets have identification tags, microchips, and leashes and crates, labeled with a luggage tag that has the owner’s contact information, she said.
Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch and the Napa Humane have free microchipping days.
The Community Animal Response Team recommends that people have supplies such as: water and food bowls, pet carriers, sleeping pads or blankets, pet records and prescriptions, ropes and a food supply.
In a pinch, cats can be secured in a pillowcase kept closed by a zip-tie, an audience member said.
When the disaster hits
Be self-sufficient, Borgen said. Callers may not always be able to get through to 911 or public officials.
Law enforcement officials know to look for so-called ICE, or In Case of Emergency, contacts in cell phones, Borgen said.
All Napa County Sheriff’s deputies have cars equipped with hi-lo sirens, which are meant to notify people they should check for Nixle alerts or visit napacounty.org for more information.
Any group, big or small, interested in receiving an emergency preparedness presentation can call 707-253-4357, or contact Lisa Stewart at lisa.stewart@countyofnapa.org or Jen Borgen at jen.borgen@countyofnapa.org.