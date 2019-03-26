If you live in a fire hazard zone, like most people in rural Napa County, then you qualify for a free chipping service.
Pruning trees and ridding homes of excess vegetation can help prevent fires, but what happens after that wood is lumped into a pile on the property?
"Getting rid of that pile is hard," said Paula J. Brooks, board member of nonprofit Napa Communities Firewise Foundation, which seeks grants to help fund chipping services.
Piles of excess vegetation can be a fire hazard and visual blight that's hard to remove if the homeowner doesn't have a truck, she said. Two chippers will be working on behalf of the county help spread the chips, which can be used as mulch, the foundation wrote in a statement.
Visit napafirewise.org to request chipping via an online form, or pick up a mail-in request form at any city or county fire station. Requests can be submitted through Oct. 1 and chipping services will continue through the end of October. It may take several weeks for a chipper to show up from the time the request is made.
Residents interested in having their wood chipped must place wood piles, free of other materials, along an accessible road. Piles that seem unsafe to access or contain materials other than wood will be left unchipped, according to the foundation.
The service that turns that excess wood into chips is made possible thanks to the county, Cal Fire-Napa County Fire and the foundation.