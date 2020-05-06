Napa County offers to lease Upvalley fairgrounds to Calistoga for $1 a year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CALISTOGA -- After the City of Calistoga announced last week that due to COVID-19 it would not be purchasing the Napa County Fairgrounds after all, the County of Napa has offered to lease the entire property to the City for $1 per year for the next three years.

In a proposal letter to the city on May 4, the county said it would match the city’s $100,000 deposit currently held in escrow to “jointly begin the process of developing a master plan for the entire 70-acre property.”

In the letter, the county acknowledged that Calistoga residents would like to see recreational and civic activities at the fairgrounds continue. And because the city is already leasing a portion of the property, it would be in the best position to continue management while a master plan is worked out.

The deal would allow the city to manage the golf course, which was not included in the sales agreement, if it so decided.